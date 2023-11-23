Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

Departed All Blacks number 10 Richie Mo’unga has no thoughts about wearing the black jersey again as he begins his stint in Japan.

The 29-year-old has begun a three-year deal with the Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan’s League One. He is joined at the club by Highlanders and All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell and the side is coached by former All Black and Crusader Todd Blackadder.

The door still appears to be open for Mo’unga to return to New Zealand and play another World Cup, however the multiple Super Rugby champion says he can imagine playing in Japan “until I retire”.

“I’m focused on the present, I just want to give all I can to Toshiba,” he told reporters this week.

“I really can see myself playing here as long as I can until I retire.”

Time for New Zealand Rugby to introduce the ‘Mo’unga rule’

Mo’unga started in the Rugby World Cup final defeat to South Africa, his 56th test for the All Blacks. He sits fourth on the all-time list for most points scored for the All Blacks with 466.

He will be joined in Japan by fellow All Blacks Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett and Brodie Retallick while captain Sam Cane is taking a sabbatical and skipping Super Rugby Pacific to play for Suntory.

“I don’t like using the term ‘sabbatical’,” Mo’unga said.

“This isn’t a rest for me, it’s not a one-year thing. I’m fully involved and fully committed.”

Toshiba Brave Lupus finished fifth last season, just outside the playoffs.

“Every year for a long number of years, it’s been the same, same, same,” he said.

“This is an experience for myself to test my abilities in a different environment.”