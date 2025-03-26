Kade Banks also joins the bench to provide cover in the back line.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua (cc) 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Caleb Delany 5. Zach Gallagher 6. Brayden Iose 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Riley Hohepa 11. Kini Naholo 12. Bailyn Sullivan 13. Peter Umaga-Jensen 14. Ngatungane Punivai 15. Ruben Love.

Bench: 16. Jacob Devery 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones 18. Tevita Mafileo 19. Isaia Walker-Leawere 20. Brad Shields 21. Jordi Viljoen 22. Fatafehi Fineanganofo 23. Kabe Banks.

Unavailable: Siale Lauaki (ribs), Daniel Sinkinson (hamstring), Brett Cameron (knee – season), Devan Flanders (ankle), Tjay Clarke (shoulder), Riley Higgins (hand), Billy Proctor (Achilles), Harry Godfrey (lower leg).

Highlanders team to face Brumbies

Daniel Lienert-Brown makes his return from suspension to replace All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot in the front row, with the latter out for the week after a heavy workload early in the season.

With Jona Nareki moving back into the starting side on the wing, Timoci Tavatavanawai returns to the midfield alongside Thomas Umaga-Jensen, while Sam Gilbert moves into fullback with Finn Hurley out injured.

Henry Bell will provide cover at hooker, with loose forward Michael Loft and halfback Adam Lennox are in line for debuts off the bench.

Highlanders: 1. Daniel Lienert-Brown 2. Soane Vikena 3. Saula Ma’u 4. Fabian Holland 5. Mitch Dunshea 6. TK Howden 7. Viveni Lasaqa 8. Sean Withy 9. Nathan Hastie 10. Taine Robinson 11. Jona Nareki 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (c) 13. Thomas Umaga-Jensen 14. Caleb Tangitau 15. Sam Gilbert.

Bench: 16. Henry Bell 17. Josh Bartlett 18. Sefo Kautai 19. Will Stodart 20. Michael Loft 21. Adam Lennox 22. Ajay Faleafaga 23 Tanielu Tele’a.

Unavailable: Oliver Haig (foot), Jonah Lowe (knee), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (neck), Folau Fakatava (hamstring), Finn Hurley (quad), Nikora Broughton (ribs), Hugh Renton (groin).

Crusaders team to face the Moana Pasifika

After thumping the Blues at Eden Park, the Crusaders have made mass changes for their return home against Moana Pasifika.

Halfback Kyle Preseton will miss the clash due to injury, while run-on regulars Sevu Reece, Antonio Shalfoon, Taha Kemara and Christian Lio-Willie are out of the matchday squad and Tamaiti Williams shifts back to the bench.

In the forwards, George Bower starts at loosehead prop, Jamie Hannah at lock, Ethan Blackadder returns at openside flanker, with Fletcher Anderson at No 8.

In the back line, Noah Hotham returns to the starting side at halfback, with James O’Connor taking the reins at first five-eighths and Macca Springer on the left wing.

Outside the team list, coach Rob Penney said they were hopeful hooker George Bell would be back to feature in some capacity late in the season.

“We heard from the medics today that he’s progressing well. There’s no guarantees, but there isn’t a ‘season-ending’ comment by his name because there is still hope.”

Crusaders: 1. George Bower 2. Ioane Moananu 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett 5. Jamie Hannah 6. Cullen Grace 7. Ethan Blackadder 8. Fletcher Anderson 9. Noah Hotham 10. James O’Connor 11. Macca Springer, 12. David Havili (c), 13. Dallas McLeod 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. Codie Taylor (or Matt Moulds) 17. Tamaiti Williams 18. Seb Calder 19. Quinten Strange 20. Xavier Saifoloi 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Rivez Reihana 23. Levi Aumua.

Unavailable: George Bell (foot), Dom Gardiner (hamstring), Johnny McNicholl (hamstring), Finlay Brewis (shoulder – season), Kershawl Sykes-Martin (knee), Kyle Preston (ribs), Braydon Ennor (hamstring).

Moana Pasifika team to face Crusaders

Ardie Savea returns from injury to take his place at No 8 against the Crusaders.

It’s one of several changes to the side, with Solomon Alaimalo and Tevita Ofa starting on the wings, Tito Tuipulotu at loosehead prop and Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou at tighthead.

Samuel Slade also joins the starting side alongside Allan Cragin, with Semisi Paea given the nod at openside flanker.

Winger Kyren Taumoefolau is out of the contest due to a shoulder injury. while loose forward Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa has been ruled out due to a quad injury.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Tito Tuipulotu 2. Millennium Sanerivi 3. Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou 4. Samuel Slade 5. Allan Craig 6. Miracle Faiilagi 7. Semisi Paea 8. Ardie Savea (c) 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. Patrick Pellegrini 11. Solomon Alaimalo 12. Lalomilo Lalomilo 13. Pepesana Patafilo 14. Tevita Ofa 15 William Havili.

Bench: 16. Sama Malolo 17. Abraham Pole 18. Chris Apoua 19. Tom Savage 20. Alamanda Motuga 21. Melani Matavao 22. Jackson Garden-Bachop 23. Tuna Tuitama.

Unavailable: Danny Toala (knee), James Lay (elbow), Julian Savea (knee), Kyren Taumoefolau (shoulder), Losi Filipo (shoulder), Lotu Inisi (hamstring), Michael Curry (shoulder), Samiuela Moli (hamstring), Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa (quad), Sione Havili Talitui (ankle).

For live commentary of Super Rugby matches featuring New Zealand teams, go to GOLD SPORT or iHeartRadio

Join the Alternative Commentary Collective on Hauraki or iHeartRadio