Jacomb will combine with Cortez Ratima at halfback, who takes Xavier Roe’s spot in the starting side.

Elsewhere, Anton Lienert-Brown returns to the starting XV after coming off the bench in last weekend’s win over the Highlanders.

Lienert-Brown’s move comes as a result of a foot injury to Leroy Carter, which also means Daniel Rona moves from centre to the wing.

In the forwards, Samisoni Taukei’aho returns to the starting side, and notches his 100th Super Rugby appearance in the process.

Chiefs: 1. Aidan Ross, 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3. George Dyer, 4. Josh Lord, 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Samipeni Finau, 7. Kaylum Boshier, 8. Luke Jacobson (c), 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Josh Jacomb, 11. Daniel Rona, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Emoni Narawa, 15. Shaun Stevenson

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Reuben O’Neill, 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20. Simon Parker, 21. Wallace Sititi, 22. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 23. Kaleb Trask

Unavailable: Damian McKenzie (hand), Leroy Carter (foot), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Rameka Poihipi (knee).

Blues team to face the Reds

Harry Plummer has been handed the Blues’ No 10 jersey to face the Reds on Anzac Day as Beauden Barrett recovers from illness.

Plummer takes Barrett’s spot in the starting side in Brisbane after last weekend’s defeat to the Crusaders. Barrett, meanwhile, shifts to the bench.

In the forwards, Dalton Papali’i has been ruled out by an ankle injury that forces a reshuffle in the loose forwards. Anton Segner moves to the openside of the scrum as Cam Christie comes into the starting side.

In the only change to the loose forwards, Kurt Eklund swaps with Ricky Riccitelli for the starting hooker’s spot.

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a, 2. Kurt Eklund, 3. Angus Ta’avao, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 6. Josh Beehre, 6. Cam Christie, 7. Anton Segner, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Harry Plummer, 11. Mark Tele’a, 12. A.J. Lam, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Cole Forbes, 15. Zarn Sullivan.

Bench: 16. Ricky Riccitelli, 17. Mason Tupaea 18. Hamdahn Tuipulotu 19. Laghlan McWhannell 20. Adrian Choat, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Corey Evans.

Unavailable: Dalton Papali’i (ankle), Caleb Clarke (thigh), Marcel Renata (calf), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Moana Pasifika team to face the Fijian Drua

Moana Pasifika have made wholesale changes to their matchday 23 to face the Fijian Drua at North Harbour Stadium.

For the first time in Moana colours, the Savea brothers are in line to share the field after leaving the Hurricanes.

Captain Ardie Savea returns at openside flanker after missing last week’s defeat to the Brumbies and older brother Julian starts on the bench.

William Havili returns at fullback after missing last week, while Jackson Garden-Bachop takes over at No 10 from Patrick Pellegrini.

Samuel Slade returns to the second row alongside Tom Curry, while Tito Tuipulotu, Millennium Sanerivi and Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou form a new front row.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Tito Tuipulotu, 2. Millenium Sanerivi, 3. Feleti Sae-Tau’ufo’ou, 4. Tom Savage, 5. Samuel Slade, 6. Miracle Faiilagi, 7. Ardie Savea (c), 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, 9. Jonathan Taumateine, 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 11. Fine Inisi, 12. Danny Toala, 13. Lalomilo Lalomilo, 14. Tevita Ofa, 15. William Havili

Bench: 16. Tomasi Maka, 17. Monu Moli, 18. Chris Apoua, 19. Allan Craig, 20. Sione Havili Talitui, 21. Melani Matavao, 22. Patrick Pellegrini, 23. Julian Savea.

Unavailable: James Lay (neck), Lotu Inisi (knee), Michael Curry (neck), Neria Fomai (knee, season), Sama Malolo (shoulder), Samiuela Moli (rib), Sione Mafile’o (neck), Solomon Alaimalo (foot).

Highlanders team to face the Crusaders

There have been plenty of changes made in the Highlanders’ starting XV this week, including a new-look loose trio.

Te Kamaka Howden (blindside flanker), Sean Withy (openside flanker) and Will Stodart (No 8) make up the back row this week, while other changes in the forwards come with Soane Vikena at hooker and Saula Mau at tighthead prop.

In the backline, Jonah Lowe starts on the left wing and Jake Te Hiwi starts at second five-eighths, which has led to Timoci Tavatavanawai moving out to the right wing.

On the bench, Josh Bartlett returns to provide cover at prop, with Nathan Hastie and Josh Whaanga also joining the matchday 23.

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Soane Vikena, 3. Saula Mau, 4. Mitch Dunshea, 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Te Kamaka Howden, 7, Sean Withy, 8. Will Stodart, 9. Folau Fakatava, 10. Cameron Millar, 11. Jonah Lowe, 12. Jake Te Hiwi, 13. Thomas Umaga-Jensen, 14. Timoci Tavatavanawai (c), 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: 16. Jack Taylor, 17. Josh Bartlett, 18. Saula Ma’u, 19. Oliver Haig, 20. Veveni Lasaqa, 21. Nathan Hastie, 22. Sam Gilbert, 23. Josh Whaanga.

Unavailable: Caleb Tangitau (groin), James Arscott (shoulder), Nikora Broughton (knee), Jona Nareki (knee), Daniel Lienert-Brown (foot), Tanielu Tele’a (hamstring), Finn Hurley (quad, season), Hayden Michaels (hamstring, season), Ajay Faleafaga (hand, season).

Crusaders team to face the Highlanders

A new-look Crusaders side will take on the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday night, with several changes to the run-on XV.

George Bower joins the front row with Tamaiti Williams on the bench, Jamie Hannah starts at lock, while Xavier Saifoloi starts at blindside flanker. Ethan Blackadder has been ruled out with injury, so Tom Christie joins the squad at openside flanker.

In the backline, Macca Springer returns to the starting side on the left wing, Sevu Reece moves to the right, Chay Fihaki is on the bench, and Dallas McLeod comes in at centre.

On the bench, Tahlor Cahill provides cover at lock while Rivez Reihana replaces James O’Connor as cover at first five-eighths.

Crusaders: 1. George Bower 2. Codie Taylor 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett 5. Jamie Hannah 6. Xavier Saifoloi 7. Ethan Blackadder 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Taha Kemara 11. Macca Springer 12. David Havili (c) 13. Dallas McLeod 14. Sevu Reece 15. Will Jordan

Bench: 16. Ioane Moananu, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Kershawl Sykes-Martin, 19. Tahlor Cahill, 20. Corey Kellow, 21. Kyle Preston, 22. Rivez Reihana, 23. Chay Fihaki.

Unavailable: Ethan Blackadder (hamstring) George Bell (foot), Dom Gardiner (hamstring), Johnny Lee (calf), Lewis Ponini (calf), Braydon Ennor (hamstring), Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season).

Hurricanes team to face the Brumbies

The Hurricanes welcome back All Black and co-captain Billy Proctor for his first start of 2025 as part of an injury-hit side to face the Brumbies in Canberra.

Proctor, 25, has been absent for nearly all of this season with an Achilles injury but made his comeback in last weekend’s draw away to the Western Force.

His return means Proctor will partner with Riley Higgins in midfield, and Bailyn Sullivan drops to the bench.

In the forwards, Tevita Mafileo moves into the starting side in a swap with Xavier Numia, while All Blacks props Pasilio Tosi and Xavier Numia also swap.

Elsewhere, the Hurricanes’ stocks have been hit after the Force draw, with four players ruled out for failed head injury assessments.

The quartet of co-captain Asafo Aumua, Isaiah Walker-Leawere, Peter Umaga-Jensen and Fatafehi Fineanganofo have all been ruled out for the week.

In their places, Raymond Tuputupu, Zach Gallagher, Higgins and Kini Naholo all start.

On the bench, halfback Eretara Enari will notch his 50th Super Rugby appearance as and when he replaces starter Cam Roigard.

No Kiwi team has managed to win in Australia this season, with the Hurricanes’ draw last week the best result by a New Zealand outfit.

Hurricanes: 1. Tevita Mafileo, 2. Raymond Tuputupu, 3. Pasilio Tosi, 4. Caleb Delany, 5. Zach Gallagher, 6. Brad Shields (cc), 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc), 8. Peter Lakai, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Ruben Love, 11. Kini Naholo, 12. Riley Higgins, 13. Billy Proctor (cc), 14. Ngatungane Punivai, 15. Callum Harkin.

Bench: 16. Jacob Devery, 17. Xavier Numia, 18. Tyrel Lomax, 19. Will Tucker, 20. Brayden Iose, 21. Eretara Enari, 22. Riley Hohepa, 23. Bailyn Sullivan.

Unavailable: Brett Cameron (knee, season), Devan Flanders (ankle), Harry Godfrey (lower leg), Isaiah Walker-Leawere (concussion), Asafo Aumua (concussion), Peter Umaga-Jensen (concussion), Fatafehi Fineanganofo (concussion).

