“When it came time to make a decision about what’s next, I took a lot of time to think about what was right for me and my whānau.
“Joining the Chiefs felt like the best option to keep growing and developing as a player. I’m excited for the next challenge and grateful for the opportunity to be part of a team and culture that I really believe in.”
“We know that he had plenty of options both in New Zealand and abroad, so to get the opportunity to continue to grow and develop his game in the next phase of his career is very exciting for us,” Gibbes said.
“It’s a responsibility that we take very seriously. Kyren is a player with immense potential, and he embodies many of the values we stand for.”
Taumoefolau is the first signing for the Chiefs for the 2026 season, while a host of players have already departed, including Aidan Ross (Reds), Bradley Slater (Blues) and Anton Lienert-Brown (Japan, sabbatical).