The Chiefs have secured the services of promising winger Kyren Taumoefolau for the next two Super Rugby Pacific seasons.

The 22-year-old makes the move south from Moana Pasifika, where he scored 12 tries in 21 appearances after making his debut in 2024.

His career highlight came in Moana’s historic 27-21 win over the Blues, where he scored a hat-trick.

In May, the Herald first reported on Taumoefolau’s intention to sign with the Chiefs, where he will effectively replace Shaun Stevenson, who has departed for Japan.

The move to the Chiefs is set to enhance his prospects of playing for the All Blacks, although he can’t suit up for Scott Robertson’s side just yet as he represented Tonga at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.