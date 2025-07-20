Jono Gibbes. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs have confirmed that assistant coach Jono Gibbes will take charge of the Super Rugby Pacific franchise for the 2026 season, replacing Clayton McMillan, who is off to Irish club Leinster.

As speculated by the Herald in April, Gibbes will step up for the top job after two years as an assistant at the franchise, where he made 68 appearances between 2001-08.

The 48-year-old brings a wealth of coaching experience, having had roles with Leinster, Ulster, La Rochelle and Clermont. He was also coach of the New Zealand Under-20s team in 2023 and 2024.

Gibbes says he’s excited to step up as he looks to lead the Chiefs to a title, something they couldn’t manage under McMillan, who lost four finals in his five years at the helm.

“Being part of the organisation for the past two years has given me a real appreciation for what’s been built here and how this team has grown into a consistent, competitive unit,” Gibbes said.