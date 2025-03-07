Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific chief executive Jack Mesley addresses Fijian Drua travel issues

Christopher Reive
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Fijian Drua players and management allegedly travelled in the back of a truck from Auckland to Napier after their team bus was cancelled. Photo / Facebook

The Fijian Drua players and management allegedly travelled in the back of a truck from Auckland to Napier after their team bus was cancelled. Photo / Facebook

Super Rugby Pacific chief executive Jack Mesley has addressed concerns surrounding logistical issues faced by the Fijian Drua ahead of their clash against the Hurricanes in Napier last month.

The Drua reportedly suffered several travel issues before the game, including their bus from the airport to the hotel not showing up, and being denied a late checkout despite the Hurricanes being granted one.

Mesley told the Herald the Drua contacted competition management to share their concerns and a review was carried out.

“The Drua, post the game in Napier, approached the competition and outlined a few issues,” Mesley said.

“We did a thorough review of that and, as our statement has said, we identified a few issues. We’ve spoken to the people that were impacted and where those issues arose, we’re going to tighten up things.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“But certainly nothing untoward and we’re confident that those sort of issues will be resolved in the future.”

Mesley, when asked who was responsible for the issues the Fijian side faced, said Super Rugby Pacific was “not going to put on record anything further on the actual Drua issue than our statement”.

He did, however, say the team were satisfied that an appropriate review was undertaken and with the outcomes from it.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Drua general manager Baden Stephenson agreed with that sentiment in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The Drua have gone through the right channels in a respectful way and are now satisfied that issues have been acknowledged and learnt from.”

The situation was brought into the public eye last night as an image of the team riding in the back of a truck was posted on social media.

The Drua landed in Auckland near midnight but the bus that was to transport them to their hotel didn’t show and management eventually found out it had been cancelled, the SMH reported.

The squad and management were instead forced to get into the back of a truck, which had been booked for the team’s luggage and equipment.

The Hurricanes went on to win the match with a late try.

“We knew right from the beginning it was going to be a pretty interesting trip,” coach Glen Jackson said after the loss. “I don’t think we got all the favours when landing.

“We didn’t have a bus ready, unfortunately, and then even when we got to the hotel in Napier, we didn’t have a room ready. So there were plenty of things that went against us.”

The situation led to a number of Fijian rugby stars voicing their concern around the situation, including Nemani Nadolo, who claimed double standards for Super Rugby teams.

“How is this even happening? What frustrates me the most is that after a long flight, the team arrives at the airport only to find that their bus is nowhere to be seen. Instead of waiting another three hours for it to arrive, the boys jump in the back of a truck to get to the hotel,” Nadolo said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Every time a Super Rugby franchise visits Fiji, they’re treated like royalty, with police escorts and top-tier hospitality. Can you imagine an Australian or New Zealand team ever being put through something like this?”

The Drua host the Chiefs in Lautoka tomorrow.

Save

Latest from Super Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby