“But certainly nothing untoward and we’re confident that those sort of issues will be resolved in the future.”

Mesley, when asked who was responsible for the issues the Fijian side faced, said Super Rugby Pacific was “not going to put on record anything further on the actual Drua issue than our statement”.

He did, however, say the team were satisfied that an appropriate review was undertaken and with the outcomes from it.

Drua general manager Baden Stephenson agreed with that sentiment in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The Drua have gone through the right channels in a respectful way and are now satisfied that issues have been acknowledged and learnt from.”

The situation was brought into the public eye last night as an image of the team riding in the back of a truck was posted on social media.

The Drua landed in Auckland near midnight but the bus that was to transport them to their hotel didn’t show and management eventually found out it had been cancelled, the SMH reported.

The squad and management were instead forced to get into the back of a truck, which had been booked for the team’s luggage and equipment.

The Hurricanes went on to win the match with a late try.

“We knew right from the beginning it was going to be a pretty interesting trip,” coach Glen Jackson said after the loss. “I don’t think we got all the favours when landing.

“We didn’t have a bus ready, unfortunately, and then even when we got to the hotel in Napier, we didn’t have a room ready. So there were plenty of things that went against us.”

The situation led to a number of Fijian rugby stars voicing their concern around the situation, including Nemani Nadolo, who claimed double standards for Super Rugby teams.

“How is this even happening? What frustrates me the most is that after a long flight, the team arrives at the airport only to find that their bus is nowhere to be seen. Instead of waiting another three hours for it to arrive, the boys jump in the back of a truck to get to the hotel,” Nadolo said in a Facebook post.

“Every time a Super Rugby franchise visits Fiji, they’re treated like royalty, with police escorts and top-tier hospitality. Can you imagine an Australian or New Zealand team ever being put through something like this?”

The Drua host the Chiefs in Lautoka tomorrow.