Potential Chiefs coach Colin Cooper. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Former Hurricanes coach Colin Cooper has been named the next Chiefs coach, taking over from Scotland-bound Dave Rennie in 2018.

Rennie has led the Chiefs since 2012, and won a pair of Super Rugby titles in his first two seasons.

Cooper has added to an impressive resume in recent years, scooping a provincial title with Taranaki in 2014 and successfully defending the Ranfurly Shield seven times from 2011.

Prior to his time with Taranaki, who are in the Chiefs region, Cooper led the Hurricanes for eight seasons from 2003 to 2011, making five playoff appearances.

Cooper has also been head coach of the New Zealand Maori team since 2013.

"To be involved in coaching Super Rugby again within the ambitious and innovative setup at the Chiefs is exciting and to have the opportunity to develop young players and coaches for the future of New Zealand rugby is something I'm very passionate about," Cooper said.

"I strongly believe that establishing a cohesive team culture where our people are constantly striving to become better people as well as better players, coaches and administrators is the only way to create meaningful long-term success. I'm excited by what's to come in the near future beginning with the Maori All Blacks and Taranaki in 2017, and then launching into a new era with the Gallagher Chiefs in 2018."

The Chiefs will undertake a process in the New Year to confirm the wider coaching group for 2018.

Colin Cooper - Coaching CV

2013 - 2017: Head Coach, Maori All Blacks

2010 - 2017: Head Coach, Port Taranaki Bulls (2014 ITM Cup Premiership Winners, 2011 Ranfurly Shield)

2003 - 2010: Head Coach, Hurricanes

2005 - 2009: Co-Coach, New Zealand Junior All Blacks

2002: Forwards Coach, Crusaders

2001: Head Coach, New Zealand Under 21s

1999 - 2002: Head Coach of Taranaki, National Provincial Championship

1997 - 1998: Assistant Coach of Taranaki, National Provincial Championship

1996 - 1997: Director of Coaching at Taranaki Rugby

1993 - 1994: Assistant Coach of Taranaki, National Provincial Championship