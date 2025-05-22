An observation...

This was an unusual case, given the ball had gone to touch and then changed possession, so the definition of “attacking phase” as they are allowed to intervene in was perhaps slightly open to interpretation. But regardless of the complexity of the matter, it showed further that the TMO is not fit for purpose and has gone far beyond its original remit. While the process had changed this year, the change seems to have complicated the process in the minds of everyone involved. They were lucky the impact of the game didn’t fall on the decisions, and Ardie Savea’s brilliance overshadowed the mistakes made, but they won’t always get that lucky. (A first-half try was bizarrely overturned for being short despite questionable evidence to overturn the on-field decision of a try.)

A prediction...

I’ve written in this column previously that I’m in favour of abolishing the TMO entirely – but that seems highly unlikely to ever occur because the genie is out of the bottle and the northern-hemisphere-based World Rugby is terrified it might miss a head contact occasionally. World Rugby has simply become careless in its duty to the sport and spectacle. Beholden to the laws, not the game. Fearful of getting decisions wrong rather than putting the product first. The product is being made more complicated, and despite Super Rugby’s paring back of some of the rules where it can and adding innovations, it is hamstrung by a framework that increasingly is pulling the game into a legal quagmire it can’t get itself out of.

A question...

The belief that another set of eyes and a few TV screens will somehow solve problems has been one of the most misguided moves in sport in the 21st century. It’s sucked the soul out of sport – the joy in scoring acts is always tempered by holding your breath, waiting for the intervention of a higher power to come down and say why the goal, try or wicket won’t be allowed. How no sport has yet had the integrity to push back and realise it got it wrong is beyond me. We’re not getting it right with technology, so why do we have it at all?