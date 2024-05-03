The Hurricanes celebrate T.J. Perenara's late try against the Waratahs. Photo / Getty Images

Hurricanes 41

Waratahs 12

After falling to their first loss of the season last weekend, it seems a return to home soil was exactly what the Hurricanes needed.

At Sky Stadium on Friday night, the Super Rugby Pacific leaders were dominant against the New South Wales Waratahs, running away with a 41-12 win.

In a game where coach Clark Laidlaw opted to heavily rotate his starting squad, the Hurricanes put their foot down almost immediately as they led 21-0 within 19 minutes.

With Brad Shields not in the match-day squad and Jordie Barrett on the bench, Billy Proctor took on the captaincy and led by example. Proctor was heavily involved in the attack early and opened the scoring in just the third minute, going over easily soon after a strong Hurricanes scrum. Ruben Love followed suit with another impressive performance from a player whose stocks continue to rise.

Peter Lakai made a strong return on both sides of the ball, testing the Waratahs with some strong carries early and making his mark defensively with double-digit tackles and some good work at the breakdown. Alongside Brayden Iose and Devan Flanders, it was a formidable outing from the loose trio.

When the reserves were rotated in, T.J. Perenara made an immediate impact as he sped things up with his distribution and capped off the evening with his 63rd Super Rugby try – making him the competition’s all-time try-scoring leader — while Salesi Rayasi grabbed a late double.

While they hit the ground running, it is a performance the Hurricanes can build on. By the 20-minute mark, the game seemed as good as gone. The hosts were having their way with the Waratahs, and the visitors had little reply.

The Waratahs had a limited few opportunities in the first half, but too often bungled their chances – aside from one chip and chase from winger Dylan Pietsch after being put through a hole by fullback Mark Nawaqanitawase, which took a desperation play by Pietsch’s opposite Bailyn Sullivan to disrupt.

Leading 26-0 at halftime, the opening moments of the second half were clunky from the two sides. It wasn’t until Rayasi crossed in the 60th minute that the scoreboard ticked over again — with an earlier effort from replacement lock Ben Grant ruled out due to a knock on off his initial charge-down.

The Waratahs never stopped throwing what they could at the Hurricanes, finally scoring through a beautiful set play that saw Vuate Karawalevu cruise through a hole to score on debut, before Hugh Sinclair barged his way over 10 minutes later.

But for the most part, the visitors were outmatched. The damage had been done early, and Perenara’s late effort sealed the hosts a bonus-point win.

Hurricanes 41 (Salesi Rayasi 2, Billy Proctor, Brett Cameron, Josh Moorby, Brayden Iose, T.J. Perenara tries; Cameron 3 cons)

Waratahs 12 (Vuate Karawalevu, Hugh Sinclair tries; Tane Edmed con)

HT: 26-0