Follow the action as the Hurricanes meet the Fijian Drua at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Hurricanes have made several changes to their squad for their trip to meet the Fijian Drua in Suva on Friday night.

Ben Grant comes into the starting side for his debut at lock alongside Isaia Walker-Leawere, while a new-look front row will see Tevita Mafileo, James O’Reilly and Pasilio Tosi start, with Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia and debutant Siale Lauaki to join the action from the bench.

Devan Flanders and Du’Plessis Kirifi also get the opportunity to start, combining with Brad Shields in the loose trio, while Aidan Morgan and Salesi Rayasi start at first five-eighths and left wing respectively. Josh Moorby moves to fullback, Kini Naholo moves to the left win, and Ruben Love moves to the bench.

Hurricanes 1-15: Tevita Mafileo, James O’Reilly, Pasilio Tosi, Ben Grant (debut), Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields (c), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, T.J. Perenara, Aidan Morgan, Salesi Rayasi, Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Kini Naholo, Josh Moorby.

Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Siale Lauaki (debut), Caleb Delany, Peter Lakai, Richard Judd, Ruben Love, Bailyn Sullivan.