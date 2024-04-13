All the action as the Hurricanes hosted the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific.
Hurricanes team to face Chiefs
The Hurricanes have opted for a 5-2 split on the bench of their match with the Chiefs in Wellington on Saturday, with just halfback Richard Judd and midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen providing cover for the backs.
It’s a sign that coach Clark Laidlaw is expecting a physical encounter as his side looks to remain unbeaten in the competition, with both Du’Plessis Kirifi and Devan Flanders named to provide cover in the loose forwards.
With Cam Roigard injured, T.J. Perenara will start the match at halfback, which is the only change to a settled starting XV for Laidlaw’s side.
1. Xavier Numia
2. Asafo Aumua
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Caleb Delany
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Brad Shields (c)
7. Peter Lakai
8. Brayden Iose
9. T.J. Perenara
10. Brett Cameron
11. Kini Naholo
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Billy Proctor
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves
16. James O’Reilly
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Justin Sangster
20. Du’Plessis Kirifi
21. Devan Flanders
22. Richard Judd
23. Peter Umaga-Jensen
Chiefs team to face Hurricanes
After an impressive shift in his first career start, Wallace Sititi has again been named to start at No 8 for the Chiefs meeting with the Hurricanes.
That sees Luke Jacobson return to the starting side at openside flanker as Kaylum Boshier remains on the bench.
Aidan Ross rejoins the front row, with Ollie Norris moving to the bench, while the locks continue to rotate with Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Tupou Vaa’i in the engine room.
At the back, Shaun Stevenson’s return sees Etene Nanai-Seturo move back out to the wing, Anton Lienert-Brown starts at second five-eighths with Rameka Poihipi on the bench, and Cortez Ratima returns to the No 9 jersey. Xavier Roe will provide the backup minutes at halfback.
1. Aidan Ross
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. Reuben O’Neill
4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
5. Tupou Vaa’i (50th Super Rugby game)
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Luke Jacobson (c)
8. Wallace Sititi
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Anton Lienert-Brown
13. Daniel Rona
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves:
16. Bradley Slater
17. Ollie Norris
18. George Dyer
19. Jimmy Tupou
20. Kaylum Boshier
21. Xavier Roe
22. Josh Ioane
23. Rameka Poihipi