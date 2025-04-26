All the action as the Hurricanes take on the Brumbies in Canberra.

Hurricanes team to face the Brumbies

The Hurricanes welcome back All Black and co-captain Billy Proctor for his first start of 2025 as part of an injury-hit side to face the Brumbies in Canberra.

Proctor, 25, has been absent for nearly all of this season with an Achilles injury but made his comeback in last weekend’s draw away to the Western Force.

His return means Proctor will partner with Riley Higgins in midfield, and Bailyn Sullivan drops to the bench.

In the forwards, Tevita Mafileo moves into the starting side in a swap with Xavier Numia, while All Blacks props Pasilio Tosi and Xavier Numia also swap.

Elsewhere, the Hurricanes’ stocks have been hit after the Force draw, with four players ruled out for failed head injury assessments.

The quartet of co-captain Asafo Aumua, Isaiah Walker-Leawere, Peter Umaga-Jensen and Fatafehi Fineanganofo have all been ruled out for the week.

In their places, Raymond Tuputupu, Zach Gallagher, Higgins and Kini Naholo all start.

On the bench, halfback Eretara Enari will notch his 50th Super Rugby appearance as and when he replaces starter Cam Roigard.

No Kiwi team has managed to win in Australia this season, with the Hurricanes’ draw last week the best result by a New Zealand outfit.

Hurricanes: 1. Tevita Mafileo, 2. Raymond Tuputupu, 3. Pasilio Tosi, 4. Caleb Delany, 5. Zach Gallagher, 6. Brad Shields (cc), 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc), 8. Peter Lakai, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Ruben Love, 11. Kini Naholo, 12. Riley Higgins, 13. Billy Proctor (cc), 14. Ngatungane Punivai, 15. Callum Harkin.

Bench: 16. Jacob Devery, 17. Xavier Numia, 18. Tyrel Lomax, 19. Will Tucker, 20. Brayden Iose, 21. Eretara Enari, 22. Riley Hohepa, 23. Bailyn Sullivan.

Unavailable: Brett Cameron (knee, season), Devan Flanders (ankle), Harry Godfrey (lower leg), Isaiah Walker-Leawere (concussion), Asafo Aumua (concussion), Peter Umaga-Jensen (concussion), Fatafehi Fineanganofo (concussion).