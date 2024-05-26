The Highlanders host the Fijian Drua in Dunedin.

Highlanders team to face Fijian Drua

The Highlanders will be bolstered by the return of seasoned campaigners Billy Harmon and Jona Nareki as they prepare to host the Fijian Drua in Dunedin on Sunday afternoon.

Harmon returns to start at No 8, with Nareki on the left wing, while Ajay Faleafaga starts at first five-eighths with Cam Millar ruled out. In the midfield, Sam Gilbert will cover for the injured Tanielu Tele’a, who sustained a knee injury in last week’s match against the Blues, while Jake Te Hiwi shifts to centre.

Connor Garden-Bachop, Matt Whaanga, Daniel Lienert-Brown, and Max Hicks all join the bench, while Nikora Broughton shifts to the pine with Harmon returning.

Kickoff: Sunday 2.05pm at Forsyth Barr Stadium

1. Ethan de Groot (co-captain)

2. Henry Bell

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Mitch Dunshea

5. Fabian Holland

6. Oliver Haig

7. Sean Withy

8. Billy Harmon (co-captain)

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Ajay Faleafaga

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert

13. Jake Te Hiwi

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves:

16. Jack Taylor

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Saula Ma’u

19. Max Hicks

20. Nikora Broughton

21. James Arscott

22. Matt Whaanga

23. Connor Garden-Bachop