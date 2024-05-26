The Highlanders host the Fijian Drua in Dunedin.
Highlanders team to face Fijian Drua
The Highlanders will be bolstered by the return of seasoned campaigners Billy Harmon and Jona Nareki as they prepare to host the Fijian Drua in Dunedin on Sunday afternoon.
Harmon returns to start at No 8, with Nareki on the left wing, while Ajay Faleafaga starts at first five-eighths with Cam Millar ruled out. In the midfield, Sam Gilbert will cover for the injured Tanielu Tele’a, who sustained a knee injury in last week’s match against the Blues, while Jake Te Hiwi shifts to centre.
Connor Garden-Bachop, Matt Whaanga, Daniel Lienert-Brown, and Max Hicks all join the bench, while Nikora Broughton shifts to the pine with Harmon returning.
Kickoff: Sunday 2.05pm at Forsyth Barr Stadium
1. Ethan de Groot (co-captain)
2. Henry Bell
3. Jermaine Ainsley
4. Mitch Dunshea
5. Fabian Holland
6. Oliver Haig
7. Sean Withy
8. Billy Harmon (co-captain)
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Ajay Faleafaga
11. Jona Nareki
12. Sam Gilbert
13. Jake Te Hiwi
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves:
16. Jack Taylor
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Saula Ma’u
19. Max Hicks
20. Nikora Broughton
21. James Arscott
22. Matt Whaanga
23. Connor Garden-Bachop