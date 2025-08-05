During his time with the Crusaders, Bridge amassed 82 games, scored 37 tries and won four full Super Rugby titles and the local Covid-era Super Rugby Aotearoa championships.

He played 19 tests for the All Blacks between 2018-21, scoring 12 tries before falling out of favour with selectors.

After announcing his departure to Top 14 side Montpellier in 2022, Bridge said his decision was made up for him, with his goal of going to the 2023 Rugby World Cup unlikely.

“To be honest, the goal was to be going to the World Cup next year,” he said then. “Obviously things didn’t pan out that way. That’s just the nature of professional sport. The decision to head overseas was really tough because of that goal that I wanted to get to, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to make the best of what you can.

“It was a decision made for me rather than sticking around and potentially putting myself in a worse position next year. It was a really tough decision at the time but soon after I signed and got my head around, it was something to look forward to.”

Force head coach Simon Cron called Bridge a “brilliant player” and “amazing talent” who would bolster the Western Australian side.

“George is well known to a number of people on our staff and they can’t speak highly enough of his professionalism, approach to the game and his rugby knowledge,” Cron said.

“He’s got a huge amount to give. He’s been playing at Montpellier at Top 14 level. I know a few NZ franchises were chasing him hard, but he wanted to join the Force.

“I know George and his family were keen to come here and make Perth their chosen home, which is what we’re all about. He’ll add a lot to our environment.”

Bridge will join the Force in Perth in November, ahead of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.