Former All Blacks winger George Bridge signs two-year deal with Western Force

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Former All Blacks winger George Bridge has signed a two-year deal with Australian Super Rugby Pacific side the Western Force. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks and Crusaders winger George Bridge has penned a two-year deal with Australian Super Rugby Pacific team the Western Force.

Bridge, a veteran of the 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign, signed a three-year deal with French club Montpellier in 2022 after a successful six-season stint with the Crusaders.

