The Blues look to kick the Crusaders while they’re down near the bottom of the table.

Crusaders team to face Blues

A trio of All Blacks will return for the Crusaders’ clash against the Blues in Christchurch on Saturday night in their penultimate home game of the season.

Ethan Blackadder (openside flanker), Tamaiti Williams (bench prop) and Dallas McLeod (bench backline cover) will all suit up for the local derby, with Levi Aumua (centre) also returning to the squad after missing last week’s loss to the Brumbies.

Blackadder’s return sees Tom Christie return to a bench role, while Codie Taylor retains the captaincy in Scott Barrett’s absence.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor (c)

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Antonio Shalfoon

5. Quinten Strange

6. Cullen Grace

7. Ethan Blackadder

8. Christian Lio-Willie

9. Noah Hotham

10. Fergus Burke

11. Sevu Reece

12. David Havili

13. Levi Aumua

14. Chay Fihaki

15. Johnny McNicholl

Reserves:

16. George Bell

17. George Bower

18. Tamaiti Williams

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Tom Christie

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Taha Kemara

23. Dallas McLeod

Blues team to face Crusaders

After a false start last week, Stephen Perofeta is again tipped to make his return from a shoulder injury in the Blues clash against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

He will make his return at fullback as Harry Plummer retains the No 10 jersey, Rieko Ioane (concussion) returns at centre, Patrick Tuipulotu (workload management) returns at lock, and Mark Tele’a (workload management) returns on the right wing.

Vern Cotter has also reworked his loose forward trio this week, opting for a starting combination of Akira Ioane, Adrian Choat and Hoskins Sotutu with Cameron Suafoa coming off the bench.

Lucas Cashmore (hamstring), Finlay Christie (groin), Caleb Clarke (managing workload), Meihana Grindlay (finger), Bryce Heem (calf), Jordan Lay (ankle, season), Marcel Renata (calf), Zarn Sullivan (knee), Dalton Papali’i (managing workload) and Laghlan McWhannell (concussion protocol) were all unavailable for selection.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Kurt Eklund

3. Angus Ta’avao

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

5. Sam Darry

6. Akira Ioane

7. Adrian Choat

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Taufa Funaki

10. Harry Plummer

11. A.J. Lam

12. Corey Evans

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Ricky Riccitelli

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. P.J. Sheck

19. Josh Beehre

20. Cameron Suafoa

21. Sam Nock

22. Cole Forbes

23. Caleb Tangitau