The Blues look to kick the Crusaders while they’re down near the bottom of the table.
Crusaders team to face Blues
A trio of All Blacks will return for the Crusaders’ clash against the Blues in Christchurch on Saturday night in their penultimate home game of the season.
Ethan Blackadder (openside flanker), Tamaiti Williams (bench prop) and Dallas McLeod (bench backline cover) will all suit up for the local derby, with Levi Aumua (centre) also returning to the squad after missing last week’s loss to the Brumbies.
Blackadder’s return sees Tom Christie return to a bench role, while Codie Taylor retains the captaincy in Scott Barrett’s absence.
Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor (c)
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Antonio Shalfoon
5. Quinten Strange
6. Cullen Grace
7. Ethan Blackadder
8. Christian Lio-Willie
9. Noah Hotham
10. Fergus Burke
11. Sevu Reece
12. David Havili
13. Levi Aumua
14. Chay Fihaki
15. Johnny McNicholl
Reserves:
16. George Bell
17. George Bower
18. Tamaiti Williams
19. Jamie Hannah
20. Tom Christie
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Taha Kemara
23. Dallas McLeod
Blues team to face Crusaders
After a false start last week, Stephen Perofeta is again tipped to make his return from a shoulder injury in the Blues clash against the Crusaders in Christchurch.
He will make his return at fullback as Harry Plummer retains the No 10 jersey, Rieko Ioane (concussion) returns at centre, Patrick Tuipulotu (workload management) returns at lock, and Mark Tele’a (workload management) returns on the right wing.
Vern Cotter has also reworked his loose forward trio this week, opting for a starting combination of Akira Ioane, Adrian Choat and Hoskins Sotutu with Cameron Suafoa coming off the bench.
Lucas Cashmore (hamstring), Finlay Christie (groin), Caleb Clarke (managing workload), Meihana Grindlay (finger), Bryce Heem (calf), Jordan Lay (ankle, season), Marcel Renata (calf), Zarn Sullivan (knee), Dalton Papali’i (managing workload) and Laghlan McWhannell (concussion protocol) were all unavailable for selection.
Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium.
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Kurt Eklund
3. Angus Ta’avao
4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)
5. Sam Darry
6. Akira Ioane
7. Adrian Choat
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Taufa Funaki
10. Harry Plummer
11. A.J. Lam
12. Corey Evans
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Stephen Perofeta
Reserves:
16. Ricky Riccitelli
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. P.J. Sheck
19. Josh Beehre
20. Cameron Suafoa
21. Sam Nock
22. Cole Forbes
23. Caleb Tangitau