Emoni Narawa scored three tries in the Chiefs' win over Moana Pasifika. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs 68

Moana Pasifika 12

If there were any questions about the Chiefs’ championship credentials following last weekend’s loss to the Crusaders, it would be hard to raise them now.

In Hamilton on Saturday night, the Chiefs put a 68-12 thumping on Moana Pasifika as they flexed the depth in their squad.

As was the case in the loss to the Crusaders, there had been some lineup changes coming into the game against Moana Pasifika. Some key names, such as Damian McKenzie, returned while others, like rookie No 8 Wallace Sititi, were getting their chance to shine.

And shine they did.

Sititi, in particular, made sure anyone watching the game would know his name by the end of it. The 21-year-old was everywhere in the contest. He was strong and efficient on defence, got himself in position to take plenty of carries, showed his ability to beat defenders and was a reliable lineout target.

It was an eye-catching showing, as was that of All Blacks winger Emoni Narawa who scored three tries and ran for about 100m. For Narawa, it was more important minutes in the bank as he looks to return to the heights he experienced – albeit briefly – in 2023 when he made his All Blacks debut.

Missing the World Cup because of injury, and subsequently being a late starter in the Chiefs’ campaign this year, the win over Moana Pasifika was his second start and he had plenty of opportunities to show he was heading in the right direction.

His night could be highlighted by a casual solo effort for his first try; thumping the ball downfield into empty space after a Moana Pasifika attack came unstuck, getting to the ball first and nudging it ahead again before scoring. He was, admittedly, under almost no pressure in the chase, but it was an impressive effort nonetheless.

For the majority of the contest, the Chiefs’ attack could not be contained. Like the Chiefs, Moana Pasifika fielded a team with plenty of changes but struggled to make their mark on the game.

They did test the Chiefs’ defence at times, scoring late through Melani Matavao and Miracle Fai’ilagi, but for the most part the hosts were strong on defence. It was a step up from the performance they showed in that area last week and led to opportunities for the attack, which they capitalised on whenever they got the chance.

It started in the 11th minute when openside flanker Simon Parker went over, before quick tries through Narawa and fullback Etene Nanai-Seturo opened the game up.

When Daniel Rona went over to make it 28-0 just before halftime, things looked ominous for the visitors.

That proved to be the case as the Chiefs constantly cut them open with their running game, with second-half tries through Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Peniasi Malimali, debutant Sione Ahio, Cortez Ratima and another two to Narawa.

McKenzie was also on target from the tee, kicking nine of his 10 conversion attempts.

After last week’s setback, it was another big step in the right direction for the Chiefs, who now turn their attention to a clash against the unbeaten Hurricanes in Wellington next week.

Chiefs 68 (Emoni Narawa 3, Simon Parker, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Daniel Rona, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Peniasi Malimali, Sione Ahio, Cortez Ratima tries; Damian McKenzie 9 cons)

Moana Pasifika 12 (Melani Matavao, Miracle Fai’ilagi tries; Otumaka Mausia con)

HT: 28-0