All the action as the Chiefs host the Blues from Hamilton’s FMG Stadium.

Chiefs team to face Blues

All Blacks Damian McKenzie and Luke Jacobson are back for the Chiefs in this weekend’s clash with the Blues, taking their places in the starting line-up at first five-eighths and No 8 respectively.

It will be McKenzie’s first start in the No 10 jersey this season, with Shaun Stevenson getting the start at fullback. Brodie McAlister (hooker), Naitoa Ah Kuoi (lock), Simon Parker (blindside flanker), Jahrome Brown (openside flanker) and Xavier Roe (halfback) all join the starting XV.

Samisoni Taukei’aho, Jimmy Tupou, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb and Daniel Rona all shift back to the bench.

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Brodie McAlister 3. George Dyer 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 5. Tupou Vaa’i (c) 6. Simon Parker 7. Jahrome Brown 8. Luke Jacobson (c) 9. Xavier Roe 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Anton Lienert-Brown 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho 17. Aidan Ross 18. Sione Ahio 19. Jimmy Tupou 20. Samipeni Finau 21. Cortez Ratima 22. Josh Jacomb 23. Daniel Rona.

Unavailable: Wallace Sititi (knee – season), Rameka Poihipi (knee - season), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Kaleb Trask (hamstring), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (shoulder), Josh Lord (knee).

Blues team to face Chiefs

The Blues have rung the changes for their clash with the Chiefs in Hamilton, with eight new faces in their starting XV.

A rejigged tight five sees props Jordan Lay and Ofa Tu’ungafasi, hooker Kurt Eklund and lock Laghlan McWhannell start, while Dalton Papali’i returns at openside flanker which moves Anton Segner to No 8 and Cameron Suafoa to the bench.

Sam Nock and Harry Plummer start at halfback and first five-eighths, while Xavi Taele makes his debut at second-five, with Stephen Perofeta set to make his return from the bench.

Ricky Riccitelli (hooker) and Beauden Barrett (first five-eighths) join the injury list.

Blues: 1. Jordan Lay 2. Kurt Eklund 3. Ofa Tu’ungafasi 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Laghlan McWhannell 6. Cam Christie 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Anton Segner 9. Sam Nock 10. Harry Plummer 11. Caleb Clarke 12. Xavi Taele 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Mark Tele’a 15. Corey Evans.

Bench: 16. Nathaniel Pole 17. Joshua Fusitu’a 18. Angus Ta’avao 19. Josh Beehre 20. Cameron Suafoa 21. Finlay Christie 22. Stephen Perofeta 23. AJ Lam.

Unavailable: PJ Sheck (shoulder), Zarn Sullivan (foot), Ben Ake (shoulder), Hoskins Sotutu (suspended), Reon Paul (shoulder), Taufa Funaki (shoulder), Adrian Choat (knee), James Mullan (head injury), Sam Darry (shoulder - season), Beauden Barrett (hand), Ricky Riccitelli (chest).



