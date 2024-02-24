Hoskins Sotutu scores a try during the Blues' win over Fijian Drua. Photo / Photosport

Blues 34

Fijian Drua 10

When Vern Cotter signed on to coach the Blues, and added Greg Feek to the staff to oversee the forwards alongside Paul Tito, interest in what they could do up front was piqued.

Against the Fijian Drua in Whangārei on Saturday afternoon, the Blues pack provided a glimpse at the boost those coaches could provide.

The forwards were prevalent in the Blues’ 34-10 win, laying a platform for the attack as they kept the ball in close and looked to beat the Drua through the middle, while their scrum had plenty of success.

It was an impressive showing from the new-look front row with Angus Ta’avao and Josh Fusitua packing down on either side of Kurt Eklund, and they made their mark early. Fusitua had an impressive impact defensively too with 16 tackles in his 50 minutes of work.

In open play, there were promising signs across the park for the hosts. Hoskins Sotutu, who last year saw himself overlooked by both the All Blacks and All Blacks XV, went looking for work around the ruck. With double-digit carries and tackles, as well as two tries, it was a strong start for the No 8, though his missed tackle count will be an area to keep an eye on.

It was a similar story with Mark Telea, who came in looking to get his hands on the ball with great impact.

While the Drua became more dangerous as the game progressed and space opened up, the Blues scrambled on defence well and held the visitors to just one try.

It was a solid start to a new era for the Blues, who will welcome back the likes of Patrick Tuipulotu, Akira Ioane and Ofa Tu’ungafasi in the coming weeks.

It got off to a great start as the Blues scrum got the early ascendency, with penalties giving the Blues great field position in the early exchanges.

Sotutu got the scoring going in the 10th minute with a pick and go on the line, simply having to pick the ball up and bulldoze over the line.

Caleb Clarke went in soon after, perhaps fortunately as Finlay Christie’s skip pass was almost intercepted, and when Zarn Sullivan scored to make it three tries in the space of 10 minutes things looked ominous.

The Blues added another through Dalton Papali’i, before Sotutu got his second on the stroke of halftime.

The Drua could only put a penalty on the board in the first half and faced a big deficit at the break. While they were able to keep things more even in the second half, with both sides scoring a try each, it was a strong way for the Blues to kick off their campaign.

Blues 34 (Hoskins Sotutu 2, Zarn Sullivan 2 Caleb Clarke, Dalton Papali’i tries; Stephen Perofeta 2 cons)

Fijian Drua 10 (Ratu Rotuisolia try; Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula pen, Isikeli Rabitu con)

HT: 29-3