David Havili will start at first five-eighths for the Crusaders this week. Photo / Photosport

David Havili will start at first five-eighths for the Crusaders this week. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday, you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Hurricanes team to face Waratahs

A new-look front row will run out for the Hurricanes’ clash against the Waratahs in Wellington on Friday, with Pouri Rakete-Stones (loosehead prop) and Kianu Kereru-Symes (hooker) joining Tyrel Lomax.

They are among a number of changes in the pack, with Devan Flanders starting at blindside flanker in place of Brad Shields, while Peter Lakai replaces Du’Plessis Kirifi at openside, the latter moving to the bench.

In the backline, Richard Judd starts at halfback, Bailyn Sullivan and Josh Moorby start on the wings, while Riley Higgins and Billy Proctor combine in the midfield. In Shields’ absence, Proctor will captain the team.

There’s plenty of talent on the bench, with Jordie Barrett, T.J. Perenara, Salesi Rayasi and Xavier Numia among those available to be called upon from the reserves.

1. Pouri Rakete-Stones

2. Kianu Kereru-Symes

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Caleb Delany

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Devan Flanders

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. Richard Judd

10. Brett Cameron

11. Bailyn Sullivan

12. Riley Higgins

13. Billy Proctor (c)

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. Raymond Tuputupu

17. Xavier Numia

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Justin Sangster

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi

21. T.J. Perenara

22. Jordie Barrett

23. Salesi Rayasi

Blues team to face Rebels

The Blues are set to welcome loose forward Cam Suafoa back into the match-day squad for Saturday night’s clash against the Rebels in Melbourne, with the loose forward named on the bench.

Suafoa has spent large parts of the season on the sidelines undergoing radiation treatment for a cancerous tumour in his back, but is set to return from the bench in one of a few changes to Vern Cotter’s side.

In the run-on XV, Ricky Riccitelli returns at hooker, P.J. Sheck is set for his Blues debut at tighthead prop, Laghlan McWhannell starts at lock, Caleb Clarke returns to the left wing and A.J. Lam moves into the midfield.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. P.J. Sheck (debut)

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

5. Laghlan McWhannell

6. Anton Segner

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Taufa Funaki

10. Harry Plummer

11. Caleb Clarke

12. A.J. Lam

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Cole Forbes

Reserves:

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Marcel Renata

19. Sam Darry

20. Cam Suafoa

21. Sam Nock

22. Corey Evans

23. Bryce Heem

Highlanders team to face Moana Pasifika

Cameron Millar will regain the reins at No 10 for the Highlanders this week, as they travel to Tonga to meet Moana Pasifika on Saturday.

It’s one of just two changes to the starting side, as Daniel Lienert-Brown replaces Ethan de Groot (All Blacks rest) at loosehead prop. Millar replaces Rhys Patchell, who is out with a pectoral injury.

On the bench, Ayden Johnstone, Nikora Broughton and Sam Gilbert join the squad.

1. Daniel Lienert-Brown

2. Henry Bell

3. Saula Ma’u

4. Mitch Dunshea

5. Fabian Holland

6. Oliver Haig

7. Sean Withy

8. Billy Harmon (c)

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Cameron Millar

11. Connor Garden-Bachop

12. Jake Te Hiwi

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves

16. Jack Taylor

17. Ayden Johnstone

18. Jermaine Ainsley

19. Will Tucker

20. Nikora Broughton

21. James Arscott

22. Sam Gilbert

23. Martin Bogado

Moana Pasifika team to face Highlanders

Head coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has made a few changes to his side ahead of their clash with the Highlanders in Tonga on Saturday - the first Super Rugby Pacific game to be played in the country.

Jonathan Taumateine starts at halfback, alongside Christian Leali’ifano at first five-eighths. William Havili shifts to fullback.

In the pack, Lotu Inisi joins the starting side at No. 8, which sees Sione Havili Talitui move to openside flanker and Jacob Norris move to the blindside.

1. Abraham Pole

2. Samiuela Moli

3. Sione Mafileo

4. Tom Savage

5. Allan Craig

6. Jacob Norris

7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)

8. Lotu Inisi

9. Jonathan Taumateine

10. Christian Leali’ifano

11. Fine Inisi

12. Julian Savea

13. Henry Taefu

14. Viliami Fine

15. William Havili

Reserves:

16. Sama Malolo

17. Sateki Latu

18. Sekope Kepu

19. Ola Tauelangi

20. Solomone Funaki

21. Ereatara Enari

22. Danny Toala

23. Neria Fomai

Crusaders team to face Reds

After making a successful return off the bench last week, David Havili will start at first five-eighths for the Crusaders’ clash against the Reds in Christchurch.

The move comes after Crusaders coach Rob Penney last week revealed Havili would provide cover for the No 10 jersey in his role off the bench in the win over the Rebels, though he ultimately replaced Dallas McLeod in the midfield in the blowout win.

Havili’s return to the starting line-up is one of several changes to the team. Leigh Halfpenny makes his Super Rugby Pacific debut at fullback, with Johnny McNicholl moving out to the right wing.

The rest of the run-on squad remains unchanged - Penney again deploying Ethan Blackadder at openside flanker in Tom Christie’s absence, alongside Cullen Grace (blindside) and Christian Lio-Willie (No 8) in an imposing loose trio.

The bench remains largely unchanged, with Rivez Reihana moving back to a reserve role being the only tweak.

1. George Bower

2. Brodie McAlister

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Scott Barret (c)

5. Quinten Strange

6. Cullen Grace

7. Ethan Blackadder

8. Christian Lio-Willie

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. David Havili

11. Sevu Reece

12. Dallas McLeod

13. Levi Aumua

14. Johnny McNicholl

15. Leigh Halfpenny (debut)

Reserves:

16. George Bell

17. Joe Moody

18. Owen Franks

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Corey Kellow

21. Noah Hotham

22. Rivez Reihana

23. Chay Fihaki

Chiefs team to face Force

Several players being unavailable will see plenty of changes for the Chiefs as they prepare to host the Western Force on Saturday night.

Shaun Stevenson, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Jimmy Tupou join Josh Lord and Kaleb Trask in the scratchings this week, which sees Etene Nanai-Seturo switch to fullback, Bradley Slater starting at hooker and Naitoa Ah Kuoi partnering Tupou Vaa’i at lock. With Nanai-Seturo moving to fullback, Daniel Rona moves into the starting side on the left wing.

Kaylum Boshier retains the captaincy with Luke Jacobson named on the bench, while prop Kauvaka Kaivelata is in line to make his debut late in the game as he joins the reserves. Coach Clayton McMillan has opted for a 6-2 split on the pine this weekend, which sees Rameka Poihipi out of the match-day 23 as Quinn Tupaea starts in the midfield.

1. Aidan Ross

2. Bradley Slater

3. George Dyer

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Kaylum Boshier (c)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Daniel Rona

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Etene Nanai-Seturo

Reserves:

16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Ollie Norris

18. Kauvaka Kaivelata

19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

20. Luke Jacobson

21. Simon Parker

22. Xavier Roe

23. Josh Ioane