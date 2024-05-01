Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.
Each Wednesday, you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.
Hurricanes team to face Waratahs
A new-look front row will run out for the Hurricanes’ clash against the Waratahs in Wellington on Friday, with Pouri Rakete-Stones (loosehead prop) and Kianu Kereru-Symes (hooker) joining Tyrel Lomax.
They are among a number of changes in the pack, with Devan Flanders starting at blindside flanker in place of Brad Shields, while Peter Lakai replaces Du’Plessis Kirifi at openside, the latter moving to the bench.
In the backline, Richard Judd starts at halfback, Bailyn Sullivan and Josh Moorby start on the wings, while Riley Higgins and Billy Proctor combine in the midfield. In Shields’ absence, Proctor will captain the team.
There’s plenty of talent on the bench, with Jordie Barrett, T.J. Perenara, Salesi Rayasi and Xavier Numia among those available to be called upon from the reserves.
1. Pouri Rakete-Stones
2. Kianu Kereru-Symes
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Caleb Delany
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Devan Flanders
7. Peter Lakai
8. Brayden Iose
9. Richard Judd
10. Brett Cameron
11. Bailyn Sullivan
12. Riley Higgins
13. Billy Proctor (c)
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. Raymond Tuputupu
17. Xavier Numia
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Justin Sangster
20. Du’Plessis Kirifi
21. T.J. Perenara
22. Jordie Barrett
23. Salesi Rayasi
Blues team to face Rebels
The Blues are set to welcome loose forward Cam Suafoa back into the match-day squad for Saturday night’s clash against the Rebels in Melbourne, with the loose forward named on the bench.
Suafoa has spent large parts of the season on the sidelines undergoing radiation treatment for a cancerous tumour in his back, but is set to return from the bench in one of a few changes to Vern Cotter’s side.
In the run-on XV, Ricky Riccitelli returns at hooker, P.J. Sheck is set for his Blues debut at tighthead prop, Laghlan McWhannell starts at lock, Caleb Clarke returns to the left wing and A.J. Lam moves into the midfield.
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Ricky Riccitelli
3. P.J. Sheck (debut)
4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)
5. Laghlan McWhannell
6. Anton Segner
7. Dalton Papali’i
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Taufa Funaki
10. Harry Plummer
11. Caleb Clarke
12. A.J. Lam
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Cole Forbes
Reserves:
16. Kurt Eklund
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Marcel Renata
19. Sam Darry
20. Cam Suafoa
21. Sam Nock
22. Corey Evans
23. Bryce Heem
Highlanders team to face Moana Pasifika
Cameron Millar will regain the reins at No 10 for the Highlanders this week, as they travel to Tonga to meet Moana Pasifika on Saturday.
It’s one of just two changes to the starting side, as Daniel Lienert-Brown replaces Ethan de Groot (All Blacks rest) at loosehead prop. Millar replaces Rhys Patchell, who is out with a pectoral injury.
On the bench, Ayden Johnstone, Nikora Broughton and Sam Gilbert join the squad.
1. Daniel Lienert-Brown
2. Henry Bell
3. Saula Ma’u
4. Mitch Dunshea
5. Fabian Holland
6. Oliver Haig
7. Sean Withy
8. Billy Harmon (c)
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Cameron Millar
11. Connor Garden-Bachop
12. Jake Te Hiwi
13. Tanielu Tele’a
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves
16. Jack Taylor
17. Ayden Johnstone
18. Jermaine Ainsley
19. Will Tucker
20. Nikora Broughton
21. James Arscott
22. Sam Gilbert
23. Martin Bogado
Moana Pasifika team to face Highlanders
Head coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has made a few changes to his side ahead of their clash with the Highlanders in Tonga on Saturday - the first Super Rugby Pacific game to be played in the country.
Jonathan Taumateine starts at halfback, alongside Christian Leali’ifano at first five-eighths. William Havili shifts to fullback.
In the pack, Lotu Inisi joins the starting side at No. 8, which sees Sione Havili Talitui move to openside flanker and Jacob Norris move to the blindside.
1. Abraham Pole
2. Samiuela Moli
3. Sione Mafileo
4. Tom Savage
5. Allan Craig
6. Jacob Norris
7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)
8. Lotu Inisi
9. Jonathan Taumateine
10. Christian Leali’ifano
11. Fine Inisi
12. Julian Savea
13. Henry Taefu
14. Viliami Fine
15. William Havili
Reserves:
16. Sama Malolo
17. Sateki Latu
18. Sekope Kepu
19. Ola Tauelangi
20. Solomone Funaki
21. Ereatara Enari
22. Danny Toala
23. Neria Fomai
Crusaders team to face Reds
After making a successful return off the bench last week, David Havili will start at first five-eighths for the Crusaders’ clash against the Reds in Christchurch.
The move comes after Crusaders coach Rob Penney last week revealed Havili would provide cover for the No 10 jersey in his role off the bench in the win over the Rebels, though he ultimately replaced Dallas McLeod in the midfield in the blowout win.
Havili’s return to the starting line-up is one of several changes to the team. Leigh Halfpenny makes his Super Rugby Pacific debut at fullback, with Johnny McNicholl moving out to the right wing.
The rest of the run-on squad remains unchanged - Penney again deploying Ethan Blackadder at openside flanker in Tom Christie’s absence, alongside Cullen Grace (blindside) and Christian Lio-Willie (No 8) in an imposing loose trio.
The bench remains largely unchanged, with Rivez Reihana moving back to a reserve role being the only tweak.
1. George Bower
2. Brodie McAlister
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Scott Barret (c)
5. Quinten Strange
6. Cullen Grace
7. Ethan Blackadder
8. Christian Lio-Willie
9. Mitchell Drummond
10. David Havili
11. Sevu Reece
12. Dallas McLeod
13. Levi Aumua
14. Johnny McNicholl
15. Leigh Halfpenny (debut)
Reserves:
16. George Bell
17. Joe Moody
18. Owen Franks
19. Jamie Hannah
20. Corey Kellow
21. Noah Hotham
22. Rivez Reihana
23. Chay Fihaki
Chiefs team to face Force
Several players being unavailable will see plenty of changes for the Chiefs as they prepare to host the Western Force on Saturday night.
Shaun Stevenson, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Jimmy Tupou join Josh Lord and Kaleb Trask in the scratchings this week, which sees Etene Nanai-Seturo switch to fullback, Bradley Slater starting at hooker and Naitoa Ah Kuoi partnering Tupou Vaa’i at lock. With Nanai-Seturo moving to fullback, Daniel Rona moves into the starting side on the left wing.
Kaylum Boshier retains the captaincy with Luke Jacobson named on the bench, while prop Kauvaka Kaivelata is in line to make his debut late in the game as he joins the reserves. Coach Clayton McMillan has opted for a 6-2 split on the pine this weekend, which sees Rameka Poihipi out of the match-day 23 as Quinn Tupaea starts in the midfield.
1. Aidan Ross
2. Bradley Slater
3. George Dyer
4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Kaylum Boshier (c)
8. Wallace Sititi
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Daniel Rona
12. Quinn Tupaea
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Etene Nanai-Seturo
Reserves:
16. Tyrone Thompson
17. Ollie Norris
18. Kauvaka Kaivelata
19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit
20. Luke Jacobson
21. Simon Parker
22. Xavier Roe
23. Josh Ioane