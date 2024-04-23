EDITORIAL

Sport is tumultuous by nature and often knee-jerk reactions dominate the headlines.

In the case of the Crusaders’ faltering start to the Super Rugby Pacific season under new head coach Rob Penney, the cacophony of criticism has been swift and loud. Yet, amidst the clamour, it’s imperative to pause, reflect, and consider a more nuanced perspective.

The Crusaders have stood as a paragon of excellence for the past two decades, synonymous with Super Rugby supremacy. However, the 2024 season has bucked the accustomed tale of triumph. With just one win in their opening eight games, the Crusaders find themselves languishing at the bottom of the table, a startling contrast to their usual form.

The temptation to castigate Penney, who replaced Scott Robertson after he signed with the All Blacks, and his charges is palpable, but such haste ignores the complexities at play. Transition periods are inherently challenging, especially for a team undergoing significant personnel changes. Departures of key figures like Robertson and senior players like Richie Mo’unga and Sam Whitelock have left voids not easily filled. However, Penney and his fledgling squad deserve patience, not persecution.

The enthusiasm of fan expectations and the scrutinising gaze of pundits can cloud judgment. It’s essential to remember that greatness is not forged in moments of ease but rather in the crucible of adversity. The Crusaders, a team with a storied legacy, should not be hastily dismissed. They are akin to a cornered dog, possessing the tenacity to fight back with ferocity.

Moreover, the culture of success embedded within the Crusaders’ DNA should not be underestimated. This is a team that knows how to navigate storms and emerge stronger on the other side. The very essence of their resilience lies in their ability to weather turbulent seas and chart a course towards redemption.

At the heart of this debate lies a fundamental truth: patience is a virtue seldom valued in the frenetic world of sports. Yet it is precisely what the Crusaders, under Penney’s stewardship, require. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither will the revitalisation of a rugby dynasty be.

In the face of mounting speculation, Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge has refused to entertain the notion of sacking Penney mid-season. It’s a good thing too with the reality remaining that, like all 12 Super Rugby Pacific teams, the Crusaders still have a chance of making the playoffs.

As fans, let us not succumb to the allure of instant gratification. Instead, let us embrace the ethos of perseverance and fortitude embodied by the Crusaders. Their journey may be fraught with obstacles they haven’t had to manoeuvre before but history has taught us that counting them out prematurely is a folly.

Let’s extend them the grace of patience. In doing so, we honour not just their past glories but also their potential for a triumphant resurgence. After all, a dog pushed into a corner may indeed bite.