In May, popular 15-year-old student Kaea Karauria died in a suspected homicide. Summoning something almost spiritual, Karauria’s Napier mates rallied to outscore Hamilton 35-5 in the second half and win the match 40-29.

“I’m really proud of the character the boys showed,” said coach Willie Tran. “We made a lot of mistakes in the first half and knew if we could tidy that up and play our game, we were a shot.”

Tran said it had been “an absolute shock” when Kaea died.

“He was a beautiful young man from a beautiful family. His death has had a huge impact, but we’ve had some amazing support to wrap around the boys.

“Kaea won’t get his opportunity to play for the First XV, but he comes everywhere with us to remind us of the responsibility we have and the privilege we enjoy representing the First XV community.”

A photograph of Kaea is taken on the field before every game. His uncle is emblazoned on one of the 44 rākau sticks that list every player to have featured in the Napier First XV. The symbolic taiahas tie the past together with the present.

The recent past has been unkind to Napier, and that trend looked set to continue when Hamilton initially feasted on errors to build a comfortable lead. No 8 Corban Dunlop was in imposing form, motoring in for two tries.

Hooker and captain Riley Mullany spurred the second-half Napier revival with three tries from rolling mauls. The back row of Ollie MacLachlan, Carlo Mienie and Carter Pirie were fast and fearless.

“The rolling maul is a bit of an art. It requires patience and connection, two themes we’ve generally been working hard on,” Tran said.

“A lot of players don’t enjoy venturing into that space, but it’s a real weapon when used properly. Much of the credit for our success belongs to forward coaches Tom Symes, Robbie Schaw and Gareth Evans. There’s a fair bit of experience there.

“Riley is our deputy head boy and a natural leader. You wouldn’t believe it, he was playing No 8 last year.”

It wasn’t all dour drives from Napier. Harvey O’Rourke, who has been at centre for three years, scored twice, repeatedly punching holes in the Black and Maroon defence. Halfback Willie Bain cleared rapidly and caught would-be ruck tacklers off guard with a sudden snipe.

“If you look at our first three games, we blew a lot of opportunities,” Tran reflected.

“Against Gisborne, we played against 14 men the whole second half and couldn’t crack them. We stuck to the plan to start with against Hastings and got up 17-0. Then, as teenage boys do sometimes, they went away from what was working and discovered what it’s like against a Hastings team with their tails up. Tauranga was a close one.

“A single win doesn’t define a season, but it is nice to get the chocolates after some hard mahi.”

Tran has coached several boys throughout the school previously as a four-time winner of the Ross Shield, a leading intermediate-aged tournament that’s been held annually since 1902.

Hamilton have lost three Super 8 games for the first time since 2011.