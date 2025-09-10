Back then, Liston lock Ben Toleafoa got the call-up for the 1996 NZ team which beat Australia 31-22 and included future All Blacks Andrew Hore, Carl Hayman, Keven Mealamu, Kevin Senio and Doug Howlett, while current Schools coach Paul Tito also took part. Toleafoa was head boy at Liston in 1996 and now lives in Sydney as a strength and conditioning coach.

Overall 10 players from Auckland’s 1A First XV competition have been selected in the NZ Schools squad which will face Australia U18 in Canberra on September 29 and again on October 4, with both matches kicking off at 4.05pm New Zealand time.

The preponderance of Aucklanders has prompted a few sideways glances elsewhere in the country seeing as no Auckland team was good enough to make the National Top Four this year and no Auckland team has even won a match at that level since 2019.

Further, none of the province’s schools have been viewable on television or YouTube because of their ongoing aversion to media, meaning First XV watchers around the country have been unable to judge the merits of Auckland’s best for themselves.

On the other hand, Auckland has the highest population and biggest rugby-playing base in the country and geography is seldom considered a factor in selection.

But there are just five players from the South Island and only one – Southland Boys’ High School’s first five-eighths Jimmy Taylor – from the top two South Island teams.

Canterbury’s top two finishing teams, Christchurch Boys’ High School and Christ’s College didn’t manage any representatives, nor did any players from the wider Wellington region.

Meanwhile there was joy at another relative outpost in Hastings’ Lindisfarne College (roll of just 500), with centre Noah “Le Freak” Rogers getting the call-up from a First XV which finished third in the Central North Island. Rogers is Lindisfarne’s first selection since future Rugby World Cup-winning All Black Israel Dagg in 2006.

Players from 34 different schools or clubs have been identified across the three squads, NZ Schools, NZ Māori U18 and NZ Barbarian U18.

Other NZ Schools selections from Auckland are midfield backs Nico Stanley (Auckland Grammar) and Siale Pahulu (Saint Kentigern College) who are returning from inclusion in the side last year, Sacred Heart College first five-eighths Liston Vaka’uta, monster prop Riley Grant-Faiva (St Kentigern), lock Jacob Carter (King’s College) and a fair spread of team captains in Marco Miln (King’s), Logan Platt (Auckland Grammar) and Luka Makata (St Kentigern).

Nico Stanley races away for a try against King's. Photo / Photosport

There are a lot of No 10 options in the Schools squad with Taylor, Miln and Vaka’uta vying with Jamie Viljoen (Palmerston North Boys’ High School) who may perhaps be the favourite to be first-choice.

The only North Harbour selection was Westlake Boys’ High School lock Harry Cornelius, though obviously young centre Matt Fleming is one for future years.

Not considered for selection due to injury were No 8 Cruiz Simpson (Sacred Heart) and centre Ethan McManemin (Tauranga Boys’ College). Meanwhile King’s fullback Calvin Harris-Tavita is league-bound, with sources saying he will not be returning to school next year.

King's fullback Calvin Harris-Tavita makes a run against St Kentigern College. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Perhaps the unluckiest player to miss selection was elusive Rotorua Boys’ High School fullback Tokoaitua Owen.

With NZ Schools heading to Australia there is no window for a fixture against NZ Māori this year – which is a shame after Māori established superiority last year.

But Schools will have a match against a very strong NZ Barbarian U18s team who have a host of out-of-school players, with some playing premier club rugby. The Barbarians did not get to play NZ Schools last year.

NZ Schools have won 140 of their 161 matches since 1978 and 67 of 83 test matches, but last year lost two consecutive games (to Australia U18 and Māori) for the first time.

U18 High Performance Camp match schedule

Saturday, September 20

Midday: NZ Māori U18 v Chiefs Selection

2pm: NZ Schools v NZ Barbarian U18

Thursday, September 25

NZ Barbarian U18s v NZ Māori U18, kick off 12.30pm.

All camp matches will be live on the All Blacks YouTube channel.

NZ Schools v Australia U18 match schedule

Saturday, September 29

4.05pm (NZT): Australia U18 v NZ Schools, Viking Rugby Club, Canberra

Saturday, October 4

4.05pm (NZT): Australia U18 v NZ Schools, Viking Rugby Club, Canberra

Full squads

The three squads selected for the U18 High Performance Pathway Programme are:

NZ Schools: Alani Fakava (Feilding High), Christiaan Botha (Nelson College), Cody Renata (Rotorua Boys’ High), Daniel Lawrence (Liston College), Henry Hunter (King’s High), Hunter Weaver (Rotorua Boys’ High), Isireli Qaranivalu (Hastings Boys ' High), Jacob Carter (King’s College), Jake Hutchings (Rotorua Boys’ High), Jamie Viljoen (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Jimmy Taylor (Southland Boys’ High), Lautasi Etuale (St Thomas of Canterbury College), Liston Vaka’uta (Sacred Heart College), Logan Platt (Auckland Grammar), Luka Makata (Saint Kentigern), Marco Miln (King’s College), Nehemiah Su’a (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Nico Stanley Auckland Grammar), Noah Rogers (Lindisfarne College), Ollie Guerin (Hamilton Boys’ High), Riley Grant-Faiva (Saint Kentigern), Rupeni Raviyawa (Feilding High), Siale Pahulu (Saint Kentigern), Sione Katoa (Liston College), Tom Perkins (Nelson College), Triumph Voice (Hastings Boys ' High).

NZ Barbarian Under 18: Alapati Tusa Soagia (St Peter’s Cambridge), Alex Palazzo (Palmerston North Boys High), Boston Krone (Pakūranga RFC), Drew Berg-McLean, (Napier Pirates), Brayden Neilson (New Plymouth Old Boys), Charlie Sullivan (Sydenham Rugby Club), Corban King (Marist St Pats), Elijah Solomona (St Patrick’s Silverstream), Flynn Morey (St Peter’s Cambridge), Harry Cornelius (Westlake Boys High), Hunter Kennedy (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Jack Potter (Nelson College), James Tuituba (Fielding High), Jake Hill (King’s High), Johan Schaumkell (King’s College), Josh Findlay (High Old Boys’, Christchurch), Junior Aukuso-Slade (Saint Kentigern), Kaiva Tulimanu (Westlake Boys’ High School), Louie Treacy (Lincoln University), Mason Coulthard (Southland Boys’ High School), Nathan Stephens (Hamilton Boys’ High), Nehemiah Lauvao (Hastings Boys ' High School), Peni Havea, (Feilding High), PJ Palamo (Linwood Rugby Club), Tawhiao Whitam-Tekotua (Nelson College). Not considered due to NPC commitments: Mika Mulia’na (University RFC).

NZ Māori Under 18 Ngā Whatukura Boys: Alex Arnold (Hamilton Boys’ High School; Te Āti Awa), Ashton Savage (Northcote Rugby Football Club; Ngāti Maru - Hauraki), Brad Meek (St Peter’s Cambridge; Ngāti Porou), Bronson van der Heyden (Rotorua Boys’ High; Ngāti Maniapoto), Dylan Giles (Christchurch Boys’ High School; Ngāti Ruanui), Ethan Webber (Taieri Rugby Football Club; Kāi Tahu / Ngāi Tahu), Inoke Vaingalo (Northcote Rugby Football Club; Ngāpuhi), Izaiah Kamana (St Peter’s Cambridge; Ngāti Maniapoto, Te Rarawa), Jay Reihana (Timaru Boys’ High School; Kāi Tahu / Ngāi Tahu), Jeremiah Tuhenga-Vaitupu (King’s High; Waikato-Tainui), Jericho Wharehinga (Napier Pirates Rugby & Sports Club; Ngāti Porou, Te Arawa), Jesse West (St Peter’s Cambridge; Ngāti Apakura, Ngāti Maniapoto), Koen Rarere (Southland Boys’ High School; Rongomāwāhine, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa), Lafa Tofiga ( King’s High; Ngāti Maniapoto), Leighton Jones (Hamilton Old Boys’ Rugby, Netball & Squash Club; Waikato-Tainui), Liam Van Der Heyden (Hamilton Boys’ High School; Ngāti Raukawa), Malachi Osman (Tawa College; Ngāti Porou, Ngā Rauru), Neihana Mata’afa (St Thomas of Canterbury College; Kāi Tahu / Ngāi Tahu), Ngawai Amoamo (Sacred Heart College, Auckland; Te Whakatōhea, Kāi Tahu / Ngāi Tahu), Presley McHugh (Southland Boys’ High School; Ngāti Kahungunu), Raef Robinson (Hastings Boys’ High School; Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga), Riche Stephenson (Aotea Sports Club; Rangitāne, Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti), Rico Nicklin (Marlborough Boys’ College; Ngāti Kuia, Rangitāne), Te Ariki Rogers (Rotorua Boys’ High School; Ngāti Whakaue, Te Arawa, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Koro), Tylerjay Wallace (Palmerston North Boys’ High School; Kāi Tahu/Ngāi Tahu).

Selections by school or club across the 2025 National U18 pathway programme:

St Peter’s, Cambridge 5

Rotorua Boys’ High 5

Palmerston North Boys’ High 5

Nelson College 4

Feilding High 4

Hamilton Boys’ High 4

Hastings Boys’ High 4

Southland Boys’ High 4

King’s High 4

Saint Kentigern College 4

King’s College 3

Napier Pirates Rugby & Sports Club 2

St Thomas of Canterbury College 2

Sacred Heart College, Auckland 2

Northcote RFC 2

Auckland Grammar 2

Westlake Boys’ High 2

Liston College 2

Marlborough Boys’ College 1

St Patrick’s Silverstream 1

Timaru Boys’ High 1

Tawa College 1

Taieri RFC 1

Sydenham Rugby Club 1

Christchurch Boys’ High 1

Hamilton Old Boys’ Rugby Club 1

High Old Boys’ RC (Christchurch) 1

New Plymouth Old Boys’ Rugby Club 1

Lincoln University RFC 1

Lindisfarne College 1

Linwood Rugby Club 1

Pakūranga RFC 1

Marist St Pats RFC 1

Aotea Sports Club 1