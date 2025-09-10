Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

NZ Schools rugby squad 2025: Auckland dominates as Liston College makes history

By Bruce Holloway & Adam Julian
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Meet the boys of the Tangaroa College First XV and the coach that turned the team from a struggling side to 1A contenders. Video / Anthony Costello
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian

Liston College’s lionhearted season in Auckland 1A First XV rugby has been rewarded with two players selected in the New Zealand Schools rugby squad to prepare for two matches against Australia.

Energetic flankers Dan Lawrence (openside) and Sione Katoa (blindside) have been named in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save