Rugby: Hurricanes prop Fraser Armstrong calls time on career

Former Te Awamutu Sports prop Fraser Armstrong is retiring from rugby at age 29. Photo / NZME

Former Te Awamutu Sports prop Fraser Armstrong announced his retirement from professional rugby on Tuesday due to injury.

A product of Hamilton Boys' High School, he played for New Zealand Schools before New Zealand Under-20 and the Chiefs Development side in 2012.

Twenty-nine-year-old Armstrong made his Waikato debut in 2013, his sole match for the province that his brother Jono also played for.

2014 saw him head north to play for Pakuranga and Auckland, once again just seeing a single cap at provincial level.

From 2015-2019 he found a home with the Manawatū Turbos who he represented on 43 occasions.

Armstrong joined the Hurricanes Super Rugby side in 2017 and played 36 games for them from 2018-2021.

He was named in the Wellington Lions side in 2020-2021 but never took the field.

Retiring Hurricanes prop Fraser Armstrong played his sole match for Waikato against Horowhenua-Kapiti in 2013. Photo / Photosport

Armstrong announced his retirement over Instagram last Tuesday saying, "It's never easy being told you can no longer continue playing the game you love but after ongoing issues with my back and sitting down with my surgeon and medical staff I was advised to hang the boots up immediately.

"As tough as that is to hear, this was easily the right decision to make for the quality of my future life.

"I am extremely grateful for every team that have been a part of. Every coach, medic and manager, thank you. But especially to the Manawatū Turbos and Hurricanes Rugby and everyone involved at these clubs from the coaches, management and especially the medical staff. Also thanks to Wellington Rugby for the support through this time.

"To all the lads I've been lucky enough to play with and create lifelong mates with, cheers. I look forward to many jars in the future.

"A massive thanks to all my family and friends over the last nine years. Especially to my wife Cara, daughter Poppy and son Louie. You were always there through the good and bad times of footy and I wouldn't have had this career without you.

"As one chapter ends, another opens and I can't wait for the exciting future ahead."