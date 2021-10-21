Police name truck driver who died after Remutaka Hill plunge

The scene of the crash. Photo / Supplied

Police have released the name of the man who died after the truck he was driving plunged off Remutaka Hill Rd.

He was Christopher Mclean, 55, of Levin.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Saturday just before midday.

The truck had overturned and plummeted down the steep hillside.

Police spoke with a number of witnesses to the crash and were reviewing dashcam footage to establish exactly what happened.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash was continuing, Police said.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."