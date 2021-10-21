Cancer teen Jemima Gazley legacy given final push from Wellington Paranormal auction

Funds raised would go to brain cancer research, a campaign started by Jemima Gazley. Photo / Supplied

An international auction of tasers, police patches and signed scripts from a beloved New Zealand comedy show is hoped to tip a Wellington teenager's legacy above the $1 million mark.

Fifteen-year-old Jemima Gazley passed away from terminal brain cancer last week, after spending her last few weeks alive fundraising for research and a cure into her disease.

Closing tomorrow, her Givealittle page now sits at $615,000 – but the team behind TV comedy show Wellington Paranormal are hoping to give it one final push.

Launching at 3pm and lasting 24 hours, an international auction is listing items from the police investigation mockumentary – including Minogue and O'Leary's taser, Minogue's police patch and a signed script for the very first episode.

Wellington Paranormal is screened in around 60 countries. Photo / Supplied

On offer is also a virtual meeting with the Paranormal Unit team, who will give their expert advice on any paranormal experiences the lucky bidder is facing.

Kiwi actor Mike Minogue – who plays officer Minogue – said they were hoping for high interest from all over the globe, as the show screened in more than 60 countries.

Minogue and O'Leary's taser will be one of the items on sale. Photo / Supplied

He said the Givealittle page had already exceeded all expectations.

"Initially the had a goal of $20,000 and it's up to $600,000 now, so I don't think anyone would be disappointed if it ended right now," he said.

"But for me I just want to give Jemima the best legacy and a million bucks seems like a nice round number for me."

The Gazleys were family friends, and Minogue said the auction was honouring her wishes, in raising as much money as possible for research into Jemima's form of cancer, DIPG.

O'Leary's jacket will be one of the items on offer. Photo / Supplied

"It's just an opportunity for people to chip in and raise some funds for somebody who is really selfless," he said.

"She spent her final weeks raising money to help other people, whereas perhaps she could have been feeling sorry for herself, or concentrating on more immediate things."

The money raised will go to Australian researcher Dr Matt Dun, who is working towards better treatments and a cure for DIPG – the particularly deadly form of childhood brain cancer that also took his own daughter's life.

The auction launches at 3pm on Thursday, running until 3pm on Friday. The Givealittle page officially closes at 11.59pm on Friday.