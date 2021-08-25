Rugby: Brad Weber re-signs with NZ Rugby to 2023 World Cup

Brad Weber has signed on with New Zealand Rugby until the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photosport

All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Brad Weber has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2023 World Cup.

Weber had been weighing whether now, at 30-years-old, was the right time to take his services offshore.

He has instead opted to remain loyal and continue chasing the All Blacks dream, having played 10 tests since 2015. Weber has also played 98 games for the Chiefs and remains an integral member of that team after captaining them to the Super Rugby Aotearoa final this year.

"I'm really pleased to have signed with NZR and the Chiefs till 2023. My season with the Chiefs this past year was one of the most enjoyable I have had," Weber said.

"I love the plan that the Chiefs have in place for the next two years, something that is very exciting for the players and our fans alike, and which is something I definitely want to be a part of.

"The potential to play 100 games for the Gallagher Chiefs next year is a massive goal of mine that I would love to achieve. "

As always, I love representing the All Blacks. I do not take for granted whenever I am selected and am looking forward to growing my role within the team whilst representing my family on the world stage," he added.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said: "Brad is a key leader within our squad and had a standout season this year as a Gallagher Chiefs co-captain. He is an incredibly talented and experienced halfback, leading from the front with his consistent performances, effective attack and reliable support play.

"He has been exceptional both on and off the field for us and we look forward to hopefully adding him to our prolific list of club centurions next year."

Chris Lendrum, NZR's general manager of professional rugby added: "This is great news and on behalf of NZR, I want to congratulate Brad on his decision. He's developed into a real leader in our game and players like him are the glue in their teams. We're stoked he's committed to New Zealand Rugby through to 2023."