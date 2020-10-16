Hawke's Bay have retained the Ranfurly Shield, denying Northland's bid to break their 42-year drought.

After a rapid run saw Taranaki and Otago win the Shield then immediately lose it the week after, Hawke's Bay have become the first team to defend the Shield this season, with a 33-17 victory.

Hawke's Bay made plenty of changes from the team that were hammered in North Harbour the week earlier, with the bulk of their Shield-winning side returning, though it was hard to tell in a first half packed with handling errors that ended with the Bay 9-3 in front.

A try shortly after the break from Neria Fomai extended the hosts' lead before captain Ash Dixon crossed near the sideline, but not from a lineout drive this time, with an overlap seeing him give the holders a 21-3 lead.

Ash Dixon of Hawke's Bay celebrates a try. Photo / Getty

That was enough of a buffer, and although a quick response from reserve prop Luatangi Li gave Northland a glimmer of hope, Danny Toala and Devan Flanders added to the Bay's lead to ensure Li's second try was merely a consolation.

Hawke's Bay's also rubbed in the victory by claiming a crucial five points to move atop the Championship ladder, leapfrogging Northland to lead the second division by two points.

Manawatu will be the next team with an opportunity to end a lengthy drought without Shield success, with the two sides meeting next Saturday.

Here's how the match unfolded: