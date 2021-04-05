New state-of-the-art floodlights at Whangārei's Semenoff Stadium ready

New lights at Semenoff Stadium tested by WDC and contractors

Six60 song The Greatest or Dave Dobbyn's Slice of Heaven could play when the new state-of-the-art floodlights come on the next time you watch an event live at Whangārei's Semenoff Stadium.

The new lighting towers have been installed and all the floodlights replaced under a $3.3 million project ahead of this year's Mitre 10 Cup and the Women's Rugby World Cup.

The new high-tech lights and towers are bright enough for high definition television recording and broadcasting of domestic and international games.

The towers are also 10 to 15 metres taller so the lights can be tilted to shine down on to the field, rather than across it, which is better for broadcasting and residents nearby as it reduces light spill.

Whangārei District Council venues and events manager Carina de Graaf said there was also an audio option and she has chosen three songs— The Greatest, Slice of Heaven, and In Colour by Shapeshifter— that could be played when the floodlights were on.

She said the songs cut across different people's tastes that would enhance the experience of those attending live games, as well the participants.

De Graaf said the new lights would use less energy, reduce light spill and maintenance thereby reducing costs and ultimately bringing more events to the district.

Every major event hosted at the stadium brought with it social and economic benefits for the residents, boosts tourism, accommodation, entertainment and hospitality, she said.

De Graaf acknowledged sports field lighting specialists Stevenson & Turner which assisted with the design build contract, and Musco/Highway Electrical that worked with Stevenson & Turner to design the lighting system.

"It is testament to the way a wide range of stakeholders in this project have worked willingly together to achieve the best outcome for all involved.

Live events at night will be enhanced with a state-of-the-art new floodlights installed at a cost of $3.3 million at Semenoff Stadium. Photo / Tania Whyte

Final tests on the new floodlights were done last Tuesday evening.

Next up would be a big screen to be erected on the eastern end of the field, at a cost of $450,000, and other work such as upgrade of the changing rooms to make them more unisex.

The pitch has been upgraded and new drainage completed.

The Mitre 10 Cup starts around mid August.