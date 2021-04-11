Kamo continue unbeaten run in Northland club rugby

Jason Young of Waipū tries to break a tackle during his team's loss to Kamo. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kamo continued their unbeaten run in the Tyrepower premier club rugby competition with a third win on the trot.

A converted try to Jake Stringer and three conversions by No 10 Nikau Graham saw Kamo topple defending champions Waipū 16-7 in round three of the competition on Saturday.

Waipū have now lost two and drawn one— against Kerikeri at home— and face Mid Northern at Hukerenui this Saturday.

After three rounds, Kamo and Old Boys' Marist (OBM) are joint leaders on the table with 13 points but the former with a better points difference.

Kamo coach John Fitzpatrick attributes their success so far to work done over the pre-season and having a good leadership group with experienced players at the helm.

"Happy with how things have panned out so far but it's still early days. We're not even halfway through the competition."

Fitzpatrick has been particularly impressed with his openside flanker Grayson Thyne.

"He's been outstanding this season, as well as during pre-season, and he's just continued his good form from last season. He's one for the future," he said.

Kamo's Alex Gale looks for the tryline during one of the rampaging runs against Waipu. Photo / Tania Whyte

Fitzpatrick is looking at giving a few players a taste of club rugby when they this Saturday take on Hikurangi which defaulted its away game to the Western Sharks last weekend as the team couldn't secure enough players for the match.

In the other premier results from Saturday, Kerikeri lost at home to Old Boys' Marist 21-5, Mid Northern walloped Hora Hora 60-0, and Moerewa beat Wellsford 31-21.

Hikurangi defaulted their away game to the Western Sharks as the team couldn't secure enough players for the weekly competition.

Round four this Saturday will see Moerewa host Hora Hora, Wellsford will travel to OBM, Mid Northern will lock horns with Waipū, and Western Sharks and Kerikeri will slug it out in Dargaville.