The code war between rugby league and rugby union has taken another turn, with a big name confirmed to make the switch.

In a sensational move, Japan Rugby League One’s Toyota Verblitz have announced the signing of Sydney Roosters and Kiwis fullback, Joseph Manu for the 2024-25 season.

A post to Verblitz’s Instagram revealed the capture of Manu, who said leaving the Roosters and NRL wasn’t an easy decision and will embrace the challenge of a return to rugby union.

“I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining the Toyota Verblitz Rugby Team.

“I know that the club has a proud history, and I am eager to become a part of such an exciting organization. I also eagerly anticipate playing alongside all the talented players at the club and working with the staff. I can’t wait to play in front of the team’s passionate supporters.

“It was a tough decision to leave the Sydney Roosters and NRL.

“I have cherished my time playing rugby league for the Roosters and will always be grateful to all who have supported me and provided incredible opportunities.

“I am focused on finishing this year strong and performing at my very best.

“I look forward to returning to rugby union and competing in the prestigious Japan Rugby League One competition. While I know the transition won’t be easy, I will embrace the challenge.

“My family and I can’t wait to immerse ourselves in the Japanese culture and explore the wonderful opportunities that await us.”

Toyota are understood to have tabled Irish sabbatical bound - Jordie Barrett a compelling offer that would have seen him join the likes of All Blacks centurion Aaron Smith and World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit in their ranks. The Japanese club may eye Manu to instead add impact to their midfield, as he has played at centre in rugby league previously.

It comes at the same time as former All Blacks coach, Ian Foster, was confirmed to take over as coach - also for 2024-25 season - as had been earlier revealed by the Herald.

In a statement, also through Instagram, Foster said his aim was to win titles in his new role.

“There is no doubt Rugby League One is a competition that is improving all the time.

It is unclear whether Manu intends to return to rugby league following his stint in Japan with Verblitz - the fullback has been in scorching form this season for the Roosters, setting an NRL record for running metres with 370m in their round six victory over the Knights.

If the talented star does have intentions to remain in the 15-man game, his progress in will no doubt be monitored closely by new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.