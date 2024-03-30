Cam Roigard leaves the field of play after sustaining an injury against the Highlanders. Photo / Getty Images

Hurricanes 47

Highlanders 12

For much of the Hurricanes’ 47-12 win over the Highlanders, it seemed there was nothing to take the shine away from an emphatic showing for the competition leaders.

Then Cam Roigard went down awkwardly as the game ticked inside the final 25 minutes.

The All Blacks halfback was left clutching his left knee after being hit hard in a tackle by Highlanders opposite James Arscott. Roigard had tidied up a loose ball and was looking for a pass as Arscott made a dominant tackle from Roigard’s blindside.

As the ensuing ruck dispersed following the call of a knock-on, Roigard remained on the turf with a look of anguish on his face. Medical staff were quick to get onto the pitch and assessed the injury before the star half was taken from the field on a medicab, the game resuming after about a seven-minute delay.

It’s a big loss for the Hurricanes as Roigard has started 2024 in the same vein of form he held throughout 2023 and has been a key part of their offence, but they had a rather handy replacement in TJ Perenara.

The 80-test All Black has had his own injury issues in recent times that saw him miss all of 2023. He’s come back into the mix this season in good form and didn’t take long to make his presence felt, scoring a try less than 10 minutes after entering the contest. It was his 60th in Super Rugby, which sees him sit just one behind Julian Savea as the competition’s all-time leading try-scorer.

Outside of the injury, there was a whole lot to like for the Hurricanes as they remained unbeaten this season. Wingers Kini Naholo and Josh Moorby were again immense with ball in hand, while openside flanker Peter Lakai was a force and the scrum had plenty of success.

Cam Roigard receives medical attention after being injured. Photo / Getty Images

The Highlanders found themselves in a nightmare scenario in the 10th minute when fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens was sinbinned for leaving his feet at the breakdown after making a try-saving tackle. The Hurricanes scored twice with the numbers advantage with Xavier Numia and Peter Lakai getting across the chalk to give the visitors a 14-0 lead.

All the play was with the Hurricanes in the first half, and tries to Asafo Aumua and Roigard saw them hold 26-0 lead at halftime. The Highlanders’ issues were worsened by the fact they too had injury concerns to deal with as Jona Nareki, Tom Sanders and Fabian Holland were all forced off before halftime.

A Josh Moorby intercept try in the first minute of the second half made matters worse for the hosts, but a smart Folau Fakatava snipe from close range wiped that out moments later.

Perenara’s try pushed the score line out further, however, two late Highlanders tries through Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Ajay Faleafaga – the latter being wiped out due to a knock on in the build-up – in the final five minutes will give the Hurricanes something to address in the week ahead.

They did have the final say, though, as lock Justin Sangster scored an intercept of his own.

Highlanders 12 (Folau Fakatava, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens tries; Sam Gilbert con)

Hurricanes 47 (Xavier Numia, Peter Lakai, Asafo Aumua, Cam Roigard, Josh Moorby, TJ Perenara, Justin Sangster tries; Brett Cameron 4 cons, Jordie Barrett 2 cons)

HT: 0-26



