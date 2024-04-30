Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Qatar’s billion dollar bid to buy rugby disappointing but inevitable: Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Qatar's Khalifa Stadium could be the new home of rugby, if reports are to be believed. Photo / Getty Images

Qatar's Khalifa Stadium could be the new home of rugby, if reports are to be believed. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

It was inevitable once rugby opened the door to private equity investors that in some shape or form, test matches would end up being played in the desert.

The unspoken rule of private

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby