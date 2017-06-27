Qatar's 2022 World Cup bid was rocked by fresh corruption claims on Monday night. Photo / Getty Images

Qatar’s World Cup bid was rocked by fresh corruption claims on Monday night, including details of a £1.6million ($2.7m) payment made to the 10-year-old daughter of a Fifa official.

On Monday night, German newspaper Bild began leaking extracts from a suppressed 430-page investigation into Russia's and Qatar's successful bids to host the 2018 and 2022 World Cup.

Michael Garcia, who wrote the report, resigned as Fifa’s independent ethics investigator in 2014 after football’s world governing body published what he called an “erroneous” version of his investigation.

Fifa refused to publish his report in full. However extracts from his report emerged on Monday night, including one passage that claimed Qatar “served to undermine the integrity of the bidding process”.

Bild, who say they will publish full details of the report on Tuesday, also claimed three Fifa executives were flown to a party in Rio in a private jet owned by the Qatari FA before the vote to decide who would host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Meanwhile, England are set to snub a World Cup training base in Moscow because of the gridlocked city centre.

Dynamo Moscow’s complex in Novogorsk, 19 miles northwest of Moscow, is an alternative and Saint Petersburg also has its attractions.