Highlanders star Ben Smith in action. Photo / Photosport

As the countdown to the kickoff of Super Rugby Pacific 2024 on February 23 gathers momentum, the Herald has examined the country’s teams, unravelling their illustrious pasts to present their definitive all-time XVs. Our team of experts has delved into the archives to curate the finest selection of players from each franchise.

Highlanders XV

1. Kees Meeuws – One of the toughest props of the modern era, Meeuws was a dominant scrummager and charged hard with the ball in hand.

2. Anton Oliver – Big, hard-nosed, durable and hard-working. Everything you want in a front-rower.

Anton Oliver on the charge during a 2005 win over the Brumbies. Photosport

3. Carl Hayman – Deemed too tall to be an ideal prop, Hayman would end his career as the world’s best tighthead prop and one of the best New Zealand has ever produced.

4. Brad Thorn – A man of pure power and physical presence, Thorn was incredibly fit and versatile. A dominating force, especially at scrum time, his talent didn’t wane as he got older.

5. Jamie Joseph – An international-class blindside flanker, the athletic and great line-out option began his career at lock. At times, his abrasive style of play got him into strife, but he’d keep the opposition in check.

6. Taine Randell (c) – Suffered from his versatility but was a talented player in all loose forward positions. Captained the Highlanders and All Blacks.

7. Josh Kronfeld – A tearaway openside flanker, Kronfeld’s speed, work rate and back-up running make it impossible to leave him out.

8. Nasi Manu – A strong running number eight, Manu brought explosive power to the back of the Highlanders’ scrum and was a great leader.

Ben Smith and Nasi Manu with the Super Rugby Trophy after winning the 2015. Photosport

9. Aaron Smith – The premier halfback of the modern game, Smith ignited backlines with his bullet-like pass, read the game excellently and performed above his weight on defence. The Highlanders’ most-capped player with 185.

10. Tony Brown – A tactical player who operated with incredible freedom. A fearless defender, Brown was never afraid of bringing down bigger men.

11. Waisake Naholo – A constant try-scoring threat, the bulking Naholo boasts the most in Highlanders’ history with 45, and was the top try-scorer in the 2015 Super Rugby season with 13. Terrific at contesting the ball in the ruck, too.

Waisake Naholo makes a break during a 2018 Super Rugby match against the Lions. Photosport

12. Pita Alatini – Struggled to establish himself for the All Blacks, but the hard-running and skilful Alatini is a perfect fit outside Tony Brown.

13. Malakai Fekitoa – With blazing speed and electric footwork allowing him to change direction and beat multiple defenders, Fekitoa was a devastating ball-runner. A traditional hard-hitting centre who scored plenty of tries.

14. Jeff Wilson – An incredible rugby mind, quick and competitive, Wilson had an incredible knack for finding the chalk and is the second-leading try scorer for the Highlanders with 36.

Jeff Wilson celebrates a win over the Blues at Eden Park. Photosport

15. Ben Smith – One of the greatest finishers in the sport, a dogged defender and incredibly safe under the high ball, the hometown hero simply can’t be left off the list. The Highlanders’ second most-capped player with 153.

Coaches: Tony Brown and Jamie Joseph – Led the Highlanders to their only Super Rugby title in 2015. If player coaches are not allowed, Laurie Mains.

Honourable mentions: Carl Hoeft, Nick Evans, Lima Sopoaga, Byron Kelleher, Jimmy Cowan, Brian Lima, Brendan Laney, John Leslie and Richard Buckman.