Hawke's Bay fall 33-27 at penultimate NPC hurdle against Tasman

The Magpies deflated after their semifinal loss to Tasman. Photo Ian / Cooper

Hawke's Bay fell at the penultimate hurdle of the 2021 NPC Premiership, losing 33-27 to Tasman in the semifinal at McLean Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies finished strongly, but a sloppy all-around effort prevented them from reaching a first top-tier national final.

Tasman first five Mitchell Hunt knocked over a penalty goal in the fourth minute after Brendon O'Connor was harshly pinged for not releasing the tackled player.

Hunt continued to orchestrate the Mako attack with a 50/22 kick earning them an attacking lineout, and a try to Andrew Makalio after a rolling maul.

Hawke's Bay looked good when they finally got ball in hand and winger Jonah Lowe scored in the 12th minute off the back of some strong carries.

Hunt responded with another penalty kick as Tasman looked to cash in on their early territory advantage.

The Magpies ran a very sharp variation from an attacking lineout to spring captain Tom Parsons for a close-range try right on 20 minutes played.

Leicester Fainga'anuku put the Mako right back in the red zone where fullback Andrew Knewstubb scored and restored their eight-point lead.

Tasman winger Timoci Tavatavanawai extended the buffer with their third try after a clear forward pass in the buildup was missed by the officials.

The Magpies biggest problem in the first half, however, was a missed tackle count of 14, with the Mako advancing back into the red zone near halftime before a relieving breakdown penalty for the hosts.

That became a real turning point in the match with a brilliant Lincoln McClutchie inside ball setting up a try for blindside flanker Marino Mikaele-Tu'u right on the hooter.

After the restart, a big scrum from Pouri Rakete-Stones and the rest of the Hawke's Bay pack earned a penalty and an attacking lineout 10 metres from the tryline.

The Magpies kept up the pressure with lock Geoff Cridge smashing over for a try in the 50th minute.

A real arm wrestle developed with both sides struggling to keep any momentum in what was a one-point ballgame.

Lincoln McClutchie took advantage of a tailwind to give Hawke's Bay their first lead of the game with a penalty goal kicked from well beyond halfway in the 65th minute.

The Magpies looked to have turned a corner but a loose pass wide gifted Leicester Fainga'anuku an easy try with 10 minutes to play.

Mitchell Hunt chipped over a penalty from close range in the 75th minute to extend Tasman's lead to six points.

Hawke's Bay were given a sniff when Mako halfback Louie Chapman threw a forward pass as they looked to clear from the restart.

Tasman were caught offside allowing McClutchie to kick for a five-metre attacking lineout.

The Magpies came close but Tasman's defence held firm and they turned the ball over the seal the game with time up.

Hawke's Bay captain Tom Parsons said he was proud of his team's never-say-die attitude despite a performance that was flawed and impatient at times.

"It was still in our hands right to the end," he said.

"A couple of [the referee's] calls there were probably unfair, but that's just the way the cookie crumbles at times."

The veteran lock said the Magpies could still reflect on a great year in which they proved they belong at the highest level of the game in New Zealand.

Hawke's Bay 27 (Lowe, Parsons, Mikaele-Tu'u, Cridge tries; McClutchie 2/4 cons, 1/1 pen)

Tasman 33 (Makalio, Knewstubb, Tavatavanawai, Fainga'anuku tries; Hunt 3/3 pens, 2/4 cons). HT: 17-25.