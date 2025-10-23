“Pretty blessed to be considered and then be selected to be a part of the team to represent New Zealand and at this age, it’s pretty surreal,” he told the Herald.

“I’m born-and-raised Kiwi, but Samoan proud. I was passionate, proud and honoured to play for Samoa but being selected for a New Zealand representative, it’s an honour.

“It’s just close enough to be part of the All Blacks. I’ll be giving all my best as much as I can, wherever and whatever capacity that may be, but it’s special to me.”

Fotuali’i, who is currently a youth worker, said the selection means more to him due to his family roots in Samoa, and he knows his four kids, particularly his two young boys, are excited to see him play.

Fotuali’i began his career in New Zealand with Tasman and then the Crusaders, establishing himself as a top-tier halfback before heading to Wales, where he helped Ospreys win the Pro12 title.

He later joined Northampton Saints, winning both the English Premiership and the European Challenge Cup. Stints with Bath and Montpellier in France followed, but after the 2019/20 season was cut short by Covid-19, he retired from professional rugby.

He also played at two Rugby World Cups and even captained Samoa against the All Blacks in 2017.

He continued playing club rugby in New Zealand, debuting for Horowhenua-Kāpiti in 2021. In 2024, he joined Foxton, leading them to back-to-back Ramsbotham Cup titles, and his form earned him an invitation to return to the Heartland Championship side.

Despite his age, Fotuali’i has no plans to slow down.

“I’ve just been pretty lucky throughout my career,” Fotuali’i said. “I’d like to think I’m ageing like a fine wine.

“I was fortunate to have good medical staff and things on tap. So, nothing really special, no secret. I just had a bit of luck. And a bit of hard work to look after yourself.

“I’ll take every year as it comes. I’m obviously a little bit older and you do slow down, but as long as I’m contributing to the squad, to the team and being effective on the rugby field and can physically compete and keep up ... My mindset now is why stop?”

Part of Fotuali’i’s reason for continuing to play is seeing the enjoyment his kids get from seeing him out on the field.

“My two young boys love being on the sidelines, running waters, the tee, everything,” Fotuali’i said.

“I think that was the driving force for me to enjoy the moment and I’ve always enjoyed rugby, but it’s kind of a different driving force for me now.

“Being able to show them that doesn’t matter how old you get, try and push through if you put a bit of hard work into it and put your mind to it.”

