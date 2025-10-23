Advertisement
Former Manu Samoa captain Kahn Fotuali’i excited to represent NZ after Heartland XV selection

Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Sports Panel with Cam and Chris: Thursday October 23rd. Video / Herald Now
Kahn Fotuali’i grew up wanting to play for the All Blacks and while that dream never eventuated, he went on to play 35 tests for Samoa, alongside a successful domestic career with stints in New Zealand, Wales, England and France.

Now 43, the veteran halfback will finally get the chance

