Despite leading the Wallabies to their worst finish at a Rugby World Cup, Eddie Jones insists he has left Australia’s national side “in a better place”.

Jones, 64, parted ways with Rugby Australia in late 2023, after being reappointed only in January at the expense of Kiwi Dave Rennie.

But in nine tests, Jones’ Australia won just two - defeating only Portugal and Georgia at last year’s World Cup in France.

And in that time, the Wallabies suffered heavy defeats to the All Blacks, South Africa, France and Wales, as well as losing to Fiji to ensure Australia exited the World Cup without making the quarter-finals for the first time.

As a result, Australia sat ninth in World Rugby’s rankings at the time, and have fallen to 10th after Italy’s victory over Scotland last weekend.

Notably, Jones’ Wallabies squad saw him place faith in several youngsters, resulting in the axing of former captain Michael Hooper and Kiwi-born first-five Quade Cooper.

And because of that, Jones believes the young players he blooded will ultimately become a golden generation for Australia, as they prepare to host the next World Cup in 2027.

“[I] don’t have any regrets. I tried to do my best in a short period of time,” he said.

“And what I think I’ve left Australia is a young squad that’s capable of doing well.

“Sometimes you’ve got to leave things in a better place and maybe you take responsibility for the failure, which is okay.”

Before the World Cup, reports emerged Jones had already begun talks with Japan - which he still denies - and seemingly paved the way for his return to the Brave Blossoms at the start of 2024.

In his first stint with Japan, Jones coached 81 tests for 59 victories, 20 losses and two draws. One of those wins was the famous 34-32 upset of the Springboks at the 2015 World Cup.

Former All Blacks assistant Joe Schmidt has succeeded Jones as Wallabies head coach.