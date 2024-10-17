Amy du Plessis of New Zealand in action against Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Defending champions the Black Ferns have drawn Ireland at next year’s Rugby World Cup, a side who claimed an upset victory over New Zealand last month at the WXV1.

The world No 7, a year removed from contesting the third-tier competition, claimed their second victory over New Zealand after scoring a 79th-minute try before barely landing a match-winning conversion to claim a 29-27 win in Vancouver.

Ireland were the last team to defeat the Black Ferns at the World Cup, handing them their only pool play loss to date. Since that 2014 upset in France, the Black Ferns have won 11 straight at the World Cup going on to win two titles.

The Black Ferns, ranked third in the world, were drawn in Pool C alongside Ireland, Japan (11th) and Spain (13). New Zealand have played Spain and Japan, both once, winning each encounter.

Home favourites England will face Australia, USA and Samoa in Pool A. In Pool B, world number two Canada will face Scotland, Wales, and Fiji. France, Italy, South Africa and Brazil make up Pool D.