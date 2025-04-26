Grace Brooker was keeping her options open, but the coaches have now decided that it will be an AFL, not a Black Fern contract. Patricia Maliepo, meanwhile, is off to the Warriors while Rosie Kelly has signed a three-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. Last Aupiki season’s star halfback, Kahlia Awa, is not one of the four halfbacks named and now may think about giving the Central Pulse a call.

Most disappointing of all is the fate of Monica Tagoai. The midfielder was about to put pen to paper to finalise her transfer to Samoa when the Black Ferns came calling. Just one match off the bench last year was not enough to secure her spot at this camp, but it was just enough to prevent her from appearing for the Manusina in their first World Cup since 2014.

As always in the world of sport, for every tale of heartbreak, there is another of triumph. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu and Santo Taumata were the bolters into the last World Cup side before being sidelined with serious injuries. Their return is a testament to the grit they will now need in the contest ahead. Mia Anderson missed out on the end-of-year tour and an Aupiki final for the first time with her Chiefs Manawa teammates. Despite these setbacks, her strong individual performance was enough to secure a second look.

Kelly Brazier may yet have her shot at a fairytale finish. She was denied one last year after being named a non-travelling reserve for the Black Ferns Sevens Olympic squad. Brazier watched Portia Woodman-Wickliffe announce her retirement while she had been planning her own. Now the old teammates are back in the mix and could see this last major event out together. For Brazier, it would be a particularly poetic bookend, her final World Cup like her first, playing in England.

Kelly Brazier in action for the Chiefs Manawa against Hurricanes Poua. Photo / Photosport

Much has been written of the sevens stars attempting to wrestle a spot off their 15s counterparts. However, there are also seven uncapped players making their way into this camp. Vici-Rose Green and Laura Bayfield have been rewarded for diligent Aupiki performances. At the same time, Tara Turner and Holly-Rae Mete’s inclusions are perhaps examples of future planning. Taufa Bason, Braxton Sorensen-McGee and Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu have fast become fan favourites. They will want to ride that hype train all the way to the World Cup.

It’s just the first camp and already big calls have been made. More are still to come with just four international tests and four months to go until we head north. Within this list of 49 are those who will defend the World Cup trophy. The clock is ticking, game on.

Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women’s sports.