Black Ferns Sevens go back to back, close in on series leaders

The NZ Women Sevens team have won the trophy in back to back weeks after a thrilling final against Australia this afternoon.

The Black Ferns Sevens have won two trophies in two weeks after beating Australia 29-14 in the Los Angeles round of the World Series.

Veteran Michaela Blyde scored a hat-trick for New Zealand.

New Zealand now sits just four points behind series leaders Australia on the overall ladder after winning the Vancouver leg last week.

The Black Ferns Sevens suffered a blow when Jorja Miller went down with an injury inside the first 30 seconds.

Play was paused for a couple of minutes and Miller did not return to the field but was up on her feet on the sideline.

The Black Ferns sevens scored two tries in the first half courtesy of Blyde to lead 12-7 at the main break.

Soon after half-time New Zealand captain Risi Pouri-Lane scored a try, taking advantage of Australia being a player down with Madison Levi given a yellow card.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe then scored before Blyde had the final say of the game by crossing for her third try.

The last two meetings between the sides have gone Australia’s way and Pouri-Lane, who was named the player of the final, told Sky Sport

“We wanted to continue momentum, continue having composure amongst our team ...it was about getting that flow together and being able to express the gifts that the girls have.”

“The depth is awesome within our team ...we know we can trust the whole group of girls to get the job done,” Pouri-Lane said.

The All Blacks Sevens finished 10th in LA after losing to Samoa in the ninth-place playoff.