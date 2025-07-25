Advertisement
Auckland Premier Rugby: Ponsonby Rugby Club legend Joe Royal to play 150th game in Gallaher Shield final

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Joe Royal celebrates with his son after Ponsonby won the 2024 Gallaher Shield final against Pakuranga at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

While so much of New Zealand’s rugby ecosystem revolves around the pyramid leading up to the All Blacks, a Ponsonby Rugby Club stalwart’s journey to a special milestone shows the romanticism of the grassroots game is far from dead.

The Ponies – the moniker for all Ponsonby club members –

Save