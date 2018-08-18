Kurtley Beale of the Wallabies looks dejected after an All Blacks try. Photo / Getty

Kurtley Beale of the Wallabies looks dejected after an All Blacks try. Photo / Getty

How the Australian newspapers reacted to last night's Bledisloe Cup clash which saw the All Blacks cruise in the second half to a 38-13 victory.

Bleddy hell, fellas. Defense wins games but games last 80 minutes – Sydney Morning Herald

Writing for the SMH, Georgina Robinson said it was the same old problems haunting the Wallabies.

"For 40 minutes it looked as though the Wallabies would give the truth to the oldest of football cliches: defence wins games. They were 6-0 up for the first 38 minutes of the match thanks to the most cohesive and aggressive effort defence coach Nathan Grey has managed to procure from his players, Robinson writes.

"It doesn't matter how different the first half was from the same 40 minutes a year ago at this very ground. The Wallabies conceded 40 points in the first half last year and 33 in the second half this year. Game of two halves, alright. Same old problems.

"Last year's diabolical opening stanza was as poor a first half as you were ever likely to see from an Australian side, and so the same can be said of their second half on Saturday. So what of all the lessons this group have absorbed over the intervening 12 months of Test rugby? The thriller in Dunedin, the win in Brisbane and the three-Test arm wrestle with Ireland in June?

"For every good carry, pass, kick and run there were two horror shows on the return. The All Blacks ran rampant in the second 40 and this team – these players who speak passionately about belief – let them."

Aussies fail the basics as All Blacks run riot - The Daily Telegraph

"Another year and another Bledisloe Cup gone," says the match report on the Daily Telegraph website.

"Despite the 54-34 flogging in Sydney last year, the Kiwis' 25-point winning margin is even greater," Jamie Pandaram wrote.

"It looked so promising after 39 minutes, with Australia leading 6-0 despite the Kiwis having most of the ball.

"But the All Blacks stormed home by ruthlessly exposing the Wallabies' shaky set-piece and tearing through their defence with pinpoint attack in front of 66,318 largely disappointed fans."

At least we won the mullet competition - The Courier Mail

Jim Tucker of the Courier Mail said in his player ratings that there was "plenty of middling performances and no real stand-out" for the Wallabies. But Tucker said Beale had the edge when he came to his haircut.

"[Kurtley Beale] Won the trans-Tasman mullet competition against All Black Liam Squire."