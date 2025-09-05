John Kirwan was in the last All Blacks team to lose at Eden Park, against France in 1994. Photo / Photosport

Other memories have been bubbling away for me. I was in the last team to lose at Eden Park, against France in 1994.

Me and the 14 other guys in black jerseys were as astounded by the “Try From the End of the World” as the 40,000 people watching from the stands.

I know how defeat feels for All Blacks. I know how pressure feels.

So, I don’t want today’s All Blacks to join me. I don’t want them to ever know the taste of an Eden Park defeat.

But I know how the support and aroha of the crowd feels, too.

Another memory: Being in the first All Blacks team to go back to South Africa after apartheid – that was one of the greatest moments of my life. There was pressure on us then, back in 1992. And magic, too.

South Africa look on as New Zealand perform the haka during the test match last year in Cape Town. Photo / Photosport

There is nothing in world sport like this rivalry – nothing comes close. I don’t think anyone hits you harder than a Springbok – and the challenge of facing them makes us rise stronger, too.

Behind that strength and resilience is the passion that both countries bring. The Springboks know their whole nation is behind them, and the All Blacks must know they run on the field with five million teammates.

There’ll be pressure tonight – but also the energy and excitement of a nation. My message to the boys in black: Focus on the energy, boys; focus on the excitement. Then the pressure will take care of itself.

Don’t be weighed down by pressure and history, just let them drive your own excitement.

Former All Black winger and mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan.

What’s gone before this means nothing. Defeat in the World Cup final in Paris? Nothing. Defeat to Argentina a fortnight ago? Nothing. Fifty undefeated tests at Eden Park? Nothing.

There’s only this moment. This game. The next tackle, the next run, the next kick, the next opportunity. Feel the energy, boys – focus on the excitement.

Playing at Eden Park is special for the All Blacks – it’s like coming home from a long trip. Like being back in your own bed. On familiar ground.

It’s our home, it’s our people, and as a player you feel this energy of the past successes. You feel the history, you feel all those moments that you grew up with. From that time you were a kid staying up late to watch the Boks, through to the moment you pulled on the black jersey in the changing room.

The players have to believe, deep down, that victory is theirs. There needs to be no doubt.

And as supporters, we have to believe – because there’s a bit of doubt out there. That’s normal for fans when you come off a loss, but this is a one-off moment in time, so the past doesn’t matter, neither does the future.

There’s just this match. These 80 minutes.

To the players, there’s 80 minutes of greatness in front of you. Enjoy it.