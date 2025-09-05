History could weigh heavily on the players tonight at Eden Park. But my message to the All Blacks is to forget the history – all that matters is this match.
My own history with the Springboks goes way back. Like so many Kiwis, my first memory of these matches isfrom when I was a little kid. Mum and dad would let me stay up until 2am, so I could perch on the sofa in my dressing gown watching late night test matches from South Africa.
In the moments I remember, I’m sitting there – eating chips and with a mate who’d come around – and there’s this fever you have building inside you to see the All Blacks play.
For as long as rugby has been in my life, the shadow of the Springboks has been there.
This week, I’ve been as excited as an 8-year-old kid all over again. And I know I’m not the only one – New Zealanders love the Springboks. These are the guys we’ve measured ourselves against for more than a century.
So, I don’t want today’s All Blacks to join me. I don’t want them to ever know the taste of an Eden Park defeat.
But I know how the support and aroha of the crowd feels, too.
Another memory: Being in the first All Blacks team to go back to South Africa after apartheid – that was one of the greatest moments of my life. There was pressure on us then, back in 1992. And magic, too.
There is nothing in world sport like this rivalry – nothing comes close. I don’t think anyone hits you harder than a Springbok – and the challenge of facing them makes us rise stronger, too.
Behind that strength and resilience is the passion that both countries bring. The Springboks know their whole nation is behind them, and the All Blacks must know they run on the field with five million teammates.
There’ll be pressure tonight – but also the energy and excitement of a nation. My message to the boys in black: Focus on the energy, boys; focus on the excitement. Then the pressure will take care of itself.
Don’t be weighed down by pressure and history, just let them drive your own excitement.
What’s gone before this means nothing. Defeat in the World Cup final in Paris? Nothing. Defeat to Argentina a fortnight ago? Nothing. Fifty undefeated tests at Eden Park? Nothing.
There’s only this moment. This game. The next tackle, the next run, the next kick, the next opportunity. Feel the energy, boys – focus on the excitement.
Playing at Eden Park is special for the All Blacks – it’s like coming home from a long trip. Like being back in your own bed. On familiar ground.
It’s our home, it’s our people, and as a player you feel this energy of the past successes. You feel the history, you feel all those moments that you grew up with. From that time you were a kid staying up late to watch the Boks, through to the moment you pulled on the black jersey in the changing room.
The players have to believe, deep down, that victory is theirs. There needs to be no doubt.
And as supporters, we have to believe – because there’s a bit of doubt out there. That’s normal for fans when you come off a loss, but this is a one-off moment in time, so the past doesn’t matter, neither does the future.
There’s just this match. These 80 minutes.
To the players, there’s 80 minutes of greatness in front of you. Enjoy it.