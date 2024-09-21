Managed some great breakdown work and looked as mystified as the rest of us when his work in build-up to Jordie’s try on the halftime hooter was disallowed.

13 Rieko Ioane - 6

Finally got a try! Then promptly threw a hopeful long ball that was easily intercepted in the 11th minute, strengthening the case of those who say he’s a winger, not a centre. Some terrific breakdown work.

All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane runs in to score in the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup test match in Sydney. Photo / Photosport

12 Jordie Barrett - 8

Visible in everything from the start — taking restarts, making big hits and wearing big hits. Shame to see him limp off on the halftime hooter; replacement Anton Lienert-Brown delivered well.

Caleb Clarke - 7

Superb for 70 minutes, showcasing his strength, smarts and delicate hands. Took a cracking AFL-style catch in 20th minute but the volleyball spike in the 71st minute that left his side with 13 men on the field was a dead-set shocker.

Damian McKenzie - 6

Ran well, but some contestable kicks weren’t quite contestable enough and botched passes blew two tries. He relishes smashing into bigger blokes (like when he stripped the ball from Rob Valetini) but got doormatted when covering at the back in 64th minute as Aussies went on to score.

Cortez Ratima - 8

Clean execution, eye for a gap and true gas, like when he set up Ioane’s try. Put in some great hits, too, including a monster on Marika Koroibete.

Ardie Savea celebrates with Cortez Ratima after scoring against the Wallabies in Sydney. Photo / Photosport

Ardie Savea - 8

An on-brand performance from the human dynamo — equally happy in the subtle areas of the game as the unsubtle. Picked up the biggest bloke on the park and drove him back five metres like a ragdoll.

Sam Cane - 7

Bad miss as Matt Faessler drove for the try line but otherwise the former skipper hit hard as the All Blacks closed the inside channels on Wallabies’ rare runners.

Wallace Sititi - 8

Savea’s Mini-Me was, much like the No 8, involved in just about everything, and equal parts clever and brutal. He ranged up out wide to link with wingers in scoring moves, banged his body into the biggest clashes and has the cool-headed smarts and strength to unpick breakdown dilemmas.

Tupou Vaa’i - 7

One of the finds of the season for Scott Robertson. Growing as an asset in his own lineout and as a threat to the opposition’s. The grunt around the park is a massive bonus.

Scott Barrett in action for the All Blacks against the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

Scott Barrett - 5

A couple of lineout whoopsies but is key as a lifter when All Blacks attack the opposition lineout — like when he boosted Sititi to steal one near their own line in the 61st minute.

Tyrel Lomax - 6

Botched take on restart in the 16th minute. Otherwise was superb in the tight-forward distributor role that used to be Brodie Retallick’s domain.

Codie Taylor - 7

Another excellent effort from the hard-working hooker with exceptional game smarts.

Ethan de Groot - 6

Key cog in the pack that set up the 21-point head start.

RESERVES:

Asafo Aumua - 6

Tamaiti Williams - 6

Pasilio Tosi - 6

Sam Darry - 4

Luke Jacobson - 5

TJ Perenara - 7

Anton Lienert-Brown - 7

Harry Plummer - 4











