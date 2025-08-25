NZ Herald sports journalist and Newstalk ZB's Nathan Lim on the Herald NOW sports panel.

South Africa have recalled No 8 Jasper Wiese for two Rugby Championship tests in New Zealand during September, but there is no place for younger brother Cobus.

Jasper Wiese will be available only for the second match, in Wellington on September 13, with a four-test ban ruling him out of the first in Auckland on September 6.

The suspension followed his sending off for head-butting an Italian opponent during an international in Gqeberha last month.

In his absence, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has used several different players, including brother Cobus against Georgia in another warm-up match for the Southern Hemisphere championship.

But Cobus Wiese was not among 20 forwards in a 36-man squad named by Erasmus on Monday, nor was tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye.