Sam Cane in action against Italy at last year's Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Sam Cane in action against Italy at last year's Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks are set for a chilly reception when they run out to face Italy in their final test of the 2024 season.

Weather forecasts for Turin predict temperatures could drop below zero by kickoff on Saturday night local time (9.10am Sunday) at Allianz Stadium, home of the Juventus football team.

And the team’s preparation looks set to be disrupted by a snowstorm. A weather warning has been set for the city on Thursday with 2-4 cm of snow forecast.

The All Blacks are making the maiden test appearance at the northern Italy city, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 2006, after past visits to Rome, Milan, Genoa and Bologna.

The All Blacks have played eight previous tests in Italy, the closest of which was a 20-6 victory in 2009.