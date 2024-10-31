The legendary Originals had put New Zealand on the map, winning 34 of their 35 games on an arduous northern tour. Despite their resounding success, the lasting memory of the tour was the one and only loss, to Wales.

With the All Blacks down 3-0 at Cardiff Arms Park, Bob Deans claimed a try, only for referee John Dallas, wearing street clothes and at least 30m behind the play, to rule it out.

Folklore has it that Dallas was so far behind the play that the Welsh had time to drag Deans back from the in-goal area.

3. A fortuitous flop – vs Wales, 1978

In a move football star Neymar would be proud of, locks Andy Haden and Frank Oliver – and New Zealand rugby’s reputation – took a dive in this test as they feigned being pushed from a lineout in order to milk a penalty and steal the win. Brian McKechnie kicked the winning points and Haden and Oliver were forever branded cheats by the Welsh public.

4. Brownlie’s early shower – vs England, 1925

The 1925 All Blacks were just one win away from a perfect tour record and all that stood in their way was England at Twickenham.

A violent affair ensued and after just seven minutes of play, referee Albert Freethy deemed Cyril Brownlie to have intentionally kicked an England player. Brownlie became the first player in international rugby history to be ordered from the field, but not even a one-man disadvantage could stop the Invincibles, who rallied with 14 players to pull off a 17-11 win.

5. The Battle of Nantes – vs France, 1986

Bloody, bruising, brutal. Less a game of rugby and more of a street brawl, it’s alleged the French maybe took a little something extra in their orange juice pre-game with All Blacks claiming seeing them froth at the mouth in the tunnels.

The vicious nature of the test culminated in the most cringe-inducing injury in All Black history as Wayne “Buck” Shelford needed 18 stitches to repair his scrotum that had been kicked by a French forward.

6. Denied by the ball boy – vs Ireland, 1989

It looked like a rare try for Grant Fox in this Dublin test as he skittled his way around a ruck, down the blindside to score.

However, the touch judge on the far side had had his flag up for what seemed like an age leading to the try. A 13-year-old ball boy named Garrett Tubridy made his way onto the pitch to politely point out to referee Alexander MacNeill the raised flag and the try was scratched.

The All Blacks went on to win at Lansdowne Road, 23-6.

7. Meads gets marched – vs Scotland, 1967

A depressing case of deja vu for All Blacks fans as Colin Meads was ordered from the pitch against Scotland at Murrayfield in 1964, 42 years after Brownlie’s walk of shame for the same indiscretion.

Pinetree was ruled by referee Kevin Kelleher to have kicked at Scottish first-five David Chisholm after multiple warnings for excessive rucking. The All Blacks still won, 14-3.

8. Challenge from the changing sheds – vs Wales 2006

Tradition is ubiquitous in Welsh rugby, their passionate crowd rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau led by a single conductor is one of the greatest sights and sounds in the game.

That respect did not extend to the All Blacks haka in 2006, however, and Wales requested New Zealand perform the war dance in between anthems instead of before kick-off.

Infuriated by the disrespect, the All Blacks performed the haka in the changing sheds before going onto the field.

9. A life-changing collision – vs Midlands and Home Counties, 1967

A mistimed tackle by England’s Danny Hearn on New Zealand’s Ian MacRae and in an instant, the promising young midfielder was a quadriplegic having broken his neck on MacRae’s hip.

He spent the next 10 months in hospital and never walked again.

Despite the horror injury, MacRae and Hearn remain close friends to this day.

10. Losing lap of honour – vs England 1997

Having just been soundly beaten by the All Blacks 25-8 at Old Trafford, the English decided to parade around the pitch, smiling and waving to their fans to the utter bemusement of the New Zealand rugby public.



