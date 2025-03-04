Dave Gillespie leads Otago out ahead of their 26-8 victory over the Lions in 1959.

All Black number 586 Dave Gillespie has died at the age of 90.

The flanker played 23 matches, including one test, for the All Blacks between 1957 and 1960. He went on tours of Australia and South Africa but couldn’t break his way into the test side behind the likes of All Blacks greats Colin Meads and Kel Tremain.

His only test was a 17-8 victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park in 1958.

Gillespie, who didn’t take up rugby until he was 16, played over 90 games at provincial level for Otago and Wellington.

He was part of the Otago side that took the Ranfurly Shield off Wellington in 1957 and was also captain of Otago when they defeated the 1959 British Lions.