The Black Ferns beat France to book a spot in the World Cup final. Photo / Dean Purcell.

When it comes to their attack, the Black Ferns have a live by the sword, die by the sword mentality.

When head coach Wayne Smith took the reins and looked to overhaul the side’s attacking game, it was a decision that showed his faith in the playing group to be willing to not only adapt to that but embrace it.

Moving away from more structured play and welcoming controlled chaos, it was a huge shift for a team who, at the time, weren’t in the best space and had just months before hosting a World Cup.

On Saturday night in their semifinal against France, it was that style of play that ultimately saw them come away with the result.

Going down 10-0 after 23 minutes against a very strong defensive team, any pressure they might have felt during the year would have paled in comparison, particularly given this was their first test against one of the game’s elite teams since Smith took charge.

“We’ve got a lot of heart in this team and courage to keep playing. I knew we would keep playing. It probably got us in trouble a wee bit at the start, but it also got us out of trouble,” Smith said of the way his side fought back to win the match.

“The girls have a huge attacking attitude. It’s not always the right thing to do, but it dug us out of a hole today, and our defence was out of this world.”

After having issues dealing with the physicality of France when they met late last year, there were no such worries this time around. The pack were up to the task at the set piece and in dealing with the French lineout drive, loose forwards Sarah Hirini and Alana Bremner set the tone defensively, while Maiakawanakaulani Roos continued her rise as one of the game’s brightest young talents.

On attack, the tries were well constructed. Stacey Fluhler scoring after a long pass from Ruahei Demant after some quick distribution from Kendra Cocksedge. Ruby Tui chasing down a perfectly weighted kick behind the French defence from Renee Holmes. Theresa Fitzpatrick running a courage line with the side camped on the opposition try line following a strong charge from Roos.

While it could have been a different story had French No 10 Caroline Drouin been able to convert a last-minute penalty goal attempt, there was plenty in the performance for Smith and his coaching staff to applaud against a team he referred to as “as well organised a team as I’ve coached against.”

After last year’s northern tour, during which they lost to France and England twice each, plenty of questions loomed over the Black Ferns’ chances at the World Cup. Now, they’ve tasted redemption against France and have an opportunity against England in the final next weekend.

“We knew both France and England had been miles ahead of us,” Smith admitted. “We’ve made up a bit of ground. Whether we can make up some more ground over the next six days, I’m sure we can.

“I don’t know what (the final) will look like, I’m just proud to be in there. One thing I know about our girls is they’ve got heart, and either way we’ll give it a crack.”