Black Ferns Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler, Kennedy Simon and coach Wayne Smith reveal how the team is preparing for the Rugby World Cup Quarter Finals. Video / Black Ferns

All the action as the Black Ferns take on Wales in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon is set to get her first experience of World Cup rugby, with the loose forward set to return from a leg injury in the Ferns' quarter-final against Wales.

It's been a tough run for the 26-year-old this season, with a knee injury suffered earlier in the year keeping her sidelined for months before she left her second match back for the Black Ferns on crutches after 29 minutes against Australia in late August.

While she had hoped to be fit for the beginning of the campaign, she will make her return from the bench against Wales in Whangārei on Saturday night - becoming the final member of the Black Ferns 32-strong squad to make an appearance during their campaign.

Simon's inclusion is one of a number of changes in a strong, but unsurprising matchday squad for the quarter-final.

Ruby Tui returns at fullback, forming a formidable back three alongside Ayesha Leti-I'iga and Portia Woodman on the wings. After an impressive performance up front against Scotland last weekend, there is only one change in the pack as Chelsea Bremner returns to the starting lineup alongside Maiakawanakaulani Roos at lock, with Joanah Ngan-Woo to provide impact from the bench.

Heading into this weekend's match, there has been plenty on interest in how the pack would shape up after the Welsh forwards got the better of their New Zealand counterparts in pool play. Assistant coach Wesley Clarke said the team are thankful to face another northern hemisphere opponent in the quarter-finals.

"We are going to get some mauls and some good scrums; where they really challenged us last time, so that is a good thing," Clarke said.

"There was a lot of stuff in our last game that wasn't up to our standards so that is what we have been focusing on this week."

Other changes to the starting side come in the backline, with Kendra Cocksedge and Ruahei Demant return to the No 9 and 10 jerseys while livewire midfielder Stacey Fluhler returns at centre to partner last weekend's player of the match Theresa Fitzpatrick.

Black Ferns: Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Ruahei Demant (c), Kendra Cocksedge, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon, Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Renee Holmes.

Wales: Jasmine Joyce, Lowri Norkett, Carys Williams-Morris, Hannah Jones (c), Lisa Neumann, Elinor Snowsill Keira Bevan, Sioned Harries, Alex Callender, Bethan Lewis, Gwen Crabb, Natalia John, Donna Rose, Carys Phillips, Cara Hope.

Reserves: Kelsey Jones, Gwenllian Pyrs, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Georgia Evans, Siwan Lillicrap, Ffion Lewis, Lleucu George, Megan Webb.